Biamp Extends Availability of Parlé Beamtracking Microphones With Support for Devio

ORLANDO, Fla. — June 12, 2019 — Biamp has expanded the spaces in which its award-winning Parlé™ Beamtracking™ microphones can be deployed by adding support for Devio®. The Devio small conference and huddle room system, being featured at InfoComm 2019 (booth 3742), will now be available with the new TCM-X ceiling or TTM-X tabletop Parlé microphones in addition to the existing TCM-1 pendant option. This combines Devio's easy, single-cable connectivity to all room peripherals with Parlé's industry-leading audio quality, delivering Biamp's full conference room audio and video in an elegant unified communication solution that is easy to install, manage, and control.

"We have received an extraordinary response to our Parlé microphones. Our Beamtracking technology provides unparalleled coverage that naturally complements Devio and the needs of huddle room environments," said Biamp's Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Joe Andrulis. "By adding Parlé X-series support to Devio, we are delivering on our promise to provide customers with end-to-end solutions that meet the entirety of an organization's AV requirements in all space types."

The TCM-X is a low-profile, ceiling mounted microphone housed within a discrete enclosure that blends subtly into the ceiling. For rooms where a tabletop microphone is desirable, the TTM-X is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, minimizing the amount of table space it occupies. Both models feature four 90-degree Beamtracking zones, delivering dynamic 360-degree room coverage, while granting participants freedom of movement throughout the room. The Parlé mics use only one channel of acoustic echo cancellation (AEC) for a far more efficient processing resource utilization than competing beamforming microphones.

The DTM-style tabletop microphone will continue to be available for customers using that model.

Designed for BYOD spaces, Devio is a cost-effective, easy-to-use platform that gives full access to a room's peripherals to all common computers and phones. A single cable connects a meeting participant's laptop to the technology within the space, providing instant access to the room's displays, speakers, microphone, web camera, and other tools. Integrators and technology managers will benefit from the Auto Setup feature that quickly validates device connections, adjusts room levels, and sets speaker EQ to optimize audio quality. Delivered as a bundled professional audio and video package, Devio eliminates all the pain points of system design, installation, and programming.

The Parlé TCM-X and TTM-X microphone bundles for Devio will be available in Q3. For more information on Biamp's full product portfolio visit www.biamp.com.

