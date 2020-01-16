ANTON/BAUER AND OCONNOR EQUIP PRODUCTION OF NETFLIX SERIES 'GREEN FRONTIER'

BURY ST EDMUNDS, U.K., and SHELTON, Conn. — Jan. 14, 2020 — Anton/Bauer's DIONIC® XT batteries and the OConnor 2560 camera support system were essential tools in the production of "Green Frontier," a Colombian crime/thriller miniseries currently airing on Netflix. The Anton/Bauer and OConnor gear was part of a complete camera/production equipment package supplied by TSV Film and Video Rental, based in Bogotá, Colombia.

Created by Diego Ramírez Schrempp, Mauricio Leiva-Cock, and Jenny Ceballos and produced by Dynamo Producciones, "Green Frontier" follows the story of a young detective and her partner who travel deep into the Amazon, on the border of Brazil and Colombia, to investigate a series of bizarre murders. They soon realize that there's more intrigue to the jungle than the homicides, as they come across a mysterious indigenous tribe with an extraordinary secret that they will go to great lengths to protect.

Filming for "Green Frontier" took the crew to a remote part of Colombia's Amazon area. The closest town, Leticia, is only reachable by plane, and most of the action was shot deep in the jungle, at least a 30-minute hike from any access roads. To compound the challenges, the crew faced high humidity and average temperatures of 35° to 38° C over the three-month shoot.

"Given the physical challenges of this shoot, the crew simply could not have managed without highly reliable and rugged equipment that's also lighter than other tripods in its class. And, of course, dependable mobile power was essential since they were so far from any facilities," said Sebastian López, director, TSV Film and Video Rental. "The Anton/Bauer DIONIC XTs and OConnor camera heads exceeded the crew's expectations and performed flawlessly."

In addition to the production's two Sony VENICE digital cinema cameras, the DIONIC XT batteries powered SmallHD monitors, Teradek Bolt transmitters, and LED lighting panels. The OConnor 2560 tripod system provided stability and ultra-smooth camera movements even in the rough terrain of the jungle.

Paulo Perez, ADFC, served as director of photography on the production. He commented, "Since we were filming in very difficult conditions in the middle of the Amazon, we knew we wouldn't be able to use generators. Therefore, we had to plan shooting logistics based on battery power. The reliable DIONIC XTs enabled us to power our cameras and lights effectively throughout the shoot."

López added, "With clients like Netflix and Dynamo Producciones, we couldn't afford to take any risks with the gear we provided. The DIONIC XTs removed any risk from the shoot by operating as promised in a hostile environment. Their compact size, robustness, and durability – coupled with the LCD readout showing down-to-the-minute run time – make them ideal for a remote and challenging production like 'Green Frontier.'"

