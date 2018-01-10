Utah Scientific Promotes Troy Davis to Vice President, North American Sales

SALT LAKE CITY — Jan. 10, 2018 — Utah Scientific today announced that Troy Davis has been promoted to vice president, North American sales from his previous position as sales manager, Western region. While continuing to manage the Western region, Davis will now have oversight for the entire Utah Scientific sales operation in North America.

"Troy is the perfect choice to lead our North American sales operation into our company's next growth phase as we continue to trailblaze the delivery of hybrid IP routing solutions. He has covered every territory in the U.S. and Canada at some point in his career, and he has an outstanding track record for turning territories around from slow producers to top producers," said Dave Burland, president and CEO, Utah Scientific. "He understands the 'language' of customers and has a solid understanding of their needs in every corner of the continent. He'll be able to draw on a deep reservoir of technical knowledge and experience to take our sales to new levels."

Since rejoining Utah Scientific in 2003, Davis has managed sales territories across North America and currently covers the nine-state Western region — with responsibility for direct and dealer/reseller sales to call-letter broadcasters, as well as educational, telephony, corporate, and government customers. Previously, he served for almost six years as regional sales manager at Vela Broadcast. Prior to that, Davis began his career at Utah Scientific/Dynatech Video Group, where he held progressive engineering and sales engineering roles for almost 10 years.

"In the 15 years I've served at Utah Scientific, I've seen the company progress through many key product and technology advances to support our customers' evolving requirements. Today, broadcast and media customers are facing new challenges as they plot a course to all IP-operations, which translates to big opportunities for our hybrid IP/SDI routing systems that use the new SMPTE ST 2110 and SMPTE ST 2022 protocols," Davis said. "It's an exciting time to be taking over the helm for North American sales, and I'm looking forward to leading the sales team and driving a new era of growth for Utah Scientific. Another top priority will be to stay on top of customer needs to help drive senior management on new product directions."

About Utah Scientific Inc.

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software, and it set the benchmark for the broadcast industry with the first no-fee 10-year product warranty. Since 1977, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized three times by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award.

