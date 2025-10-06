Nexstar Deploys New Transmitter Tower for WDVM-TV

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group has announced that it has constructed a new transmitter tower for WDVM-TV, the company’s owned and operated television station serving metropolitan Washington, D.C., and parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The investment in a new facility enables WDVM-TV to expand delivery of local news, weather and emergency alerts, and a variety of other local programming to all of D.C. metro area and parts of four states. That will expand its reach to nearly 700,000 additional television households and 1.8 million people in those areas, Nexstar reported.

“Nexstar is committed to serving its local communities by delivering outstanding, objective, local journalism and a variety of diverse viewpoints to as broad an audience as possible,” said Brandin Stewart, senior vice president and regional manager for Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “The company’s signiﬁcant investment in this new transmission facility enables us to super-serve viewers, advertisers and communities across four states and is a clear demonstration of the vital role that local broadcasting plays in bringing communities together and keeping them informed.”

Nexstar also reported that the new transmission facility will provide more viewers with access to DC News Now, a recently launched local news product powered by Nexstar’s Washington, D.C., news operations including WDCW-TV (CW), online news provider, The Hill, and cable news network NewsNation.

The Washington, D.C., television market is home to the nation’s largest concentration of federal workers, government employees, special interests, and government contractors. DC News Now takes an in-depth look at the issues most important to them, and frames national politics through a local lens, the station group said.