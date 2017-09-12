FireFly Cinema to Showcase V6 of FireDay Digital Dailies Management at IBC 2017

PARIS, September 12, 2017 – At IBC 2017, FireFly Cinema, a developer of affordable color grading and dailies processing applications, will showcase V6 of FireDay, its cost-effective application for digital dailies management that features live previews of color settings, audio sync, backup, versioning and rendering for DPs and DITs. Working in cooperation with Atomos (stand #11D.25), FireFly Cinema will demonstrate FireDay managing HDR workflows on the new Atomos Sumo19M production/studio monitor. Throughout the duration of the show, and until October 21st 2017, FireDay will be available for just $249 a year instead of the usual $999.

FireDay is available in two versions: the standard edition is a powerful digital dailies management and coloring tool for DPs and DITs offering backups, primary and secondary color correction and basic rendering capabilities. FireDay Studio adds more powerful color space support, audio sync, and multiple output version rendering in many more formats. Both versions can support live grading previews on an external reference monitor by adding the Live Grading Option. With FireDay Studio and the Live Grading option, users finally have an all-in-one solution at an affordable price point.

The new Atomos Sumo19M is a production/studio monitor with a 19” 1200nit 10+ stop panel and amazing HDR capabilities. It gives clients and crew on set the ability to view content in HDR quality and doubles as a grading and editing monitor for laptops in the field.

“We are pleased to be showcasing the amazing capabilities of the Atomos Sumo19M with Firefly Cinema’s FireDay,” said Jeromy Young CEO and co-founder of Atomos. “As HDR and UHD workflows continue to grow, customers are looking to create affordable yet high-quality on-set-to-finish color-centered workflows. The combination of the Sumo19M monitor and lightning fast FireDay digital dailies software offers high quality production tools from end to end, at a fraction of traditional costs.”

“We are pleased to be working with Atomos to enable on-set dailies flow into postproduction with the look that the director of photography intended,” said Philippe Reinaudo, CEO of FireFly Cinema. “As budgets and schedules continue to shrink, it’s never been more important for production and postproduction to have the most efficient, workflow possible at an affordable price point.”

FireDay is part of Firefly’s comprehensive color grading software suite which also includes: FirePlay (for playback), and FirePost (for color finishing). Used on hundreds of feature films (LA LA Land, Planetarium, The History of Love, Belle and Sebastien), FireFly Cinema solutions provide an integrated and production-wide approach to managing color workflows on-set, through dailies and postproduction.

Unlike other solutions, the FireFly Cinema applications are built to be faster, less complicated, and more affordable for independent filmmakers as well as big budget features. Thanks to FireFly Cinema’s unique SaaS (Software as a Service) licensing model, productions pay only for what they need when they need it.