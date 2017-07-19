Rugged TUFFCAT6A 10G Tactical Network RJ45 Cables by Laird Digital Cinema

Mount Marion, N.Y., July 19, 2017 —Laird Digital Cinema, a leader in the design and manufacture of advanced audio and digital video products, recently added a Cat6A 10G tactical SF/UTP network cable featuring RJ45 connectors with heavy duty protection to their popular TUFFCAT cable series.

Designed for harsh conditions that require repeated connections and easy handling, the ruggedized CAT6A tactical cable is extra-flexible with a TPE jacket that withstands temperature extremes and terminates with RJ45 connectors that exceed 10-Gig performance standards. With integral latch protection and protective connector caps, Laird TUFFCAT6A cables are designed for HDBase-T and UHD-4K video transmission in punishing environments such as live events and OB trucks.

To learn more about the full line of Laird Digital Cinema TUFFCAT cables, visitwww.lairddigitalcinema.com.

