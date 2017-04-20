Artel Video Systems Announces Global Partnership With ARG ElectroDesign, Ltd.

WESTFORD, Mass. -- April 18, 2017 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets and ARG ElectroDesign, a provider of IP-based broadcast and telecommunications equipment design and manufacturing, today announced a strategic partnership. Artel will exclusively distribute ARG's PTP-based Quarra Switches and ARQ media streaming devices in the Americas, and will support opportunities around the globe on a nonexclusive basis. Artel will feature the 1G Quarra, 10G Quarra, and the ARQ products at the 2017 NAB Show in booth N4511.

As the broadcast industry continues to migrate toward all-IP networks, providing reliable solutions to manage IP-based workflows becomes paramount to maintaining efficiencies and ensuring the delivery of mission-critical multimedia streams. Under the agreement, ARG will focus on expanding the development of its PTP-based products, which have become de-facto standards for the AES67/ SMPTE ST-2059-2 (IEEE1588) audio market as well as new SMPTE 2110 video standards.

"ARG's expertise in developing innovative solutions for telecommunication and broadcast networks aligns with Artel's mission," said Mike Rizzo, President and CEO, Artel Video Systems. "Partnering with ARG allows Artel to collaborate and quickly bring to market new telecommunication and broadcast media solutions to meet the growing needs of our diverse customers."

"We are pleased to be joining forces with Artel. ARG's strength in developing innovative switch technologies compliments Artel's portfolio and offers end users an excellent solution set for delivering real-time media IP network," said Neil MacTaggart CEO of ARG ElectroDesign. "We are excited about this strategic partnership and opportunity to support the broadcast industry in its transition to IP media networks."

