LTN, XR Extreme Reach Partner on Delivering Live Syndication Content to Broadcasters

COLUMBIA, MD—LTN is partnering with XR Extreme Reach, a provider of ad management operations and syndicated programming distribution, to manage and deliver live syndicated programming over LTN’s purpose-built IP network. The joint offering enables studios to unify file-based workflows via XR’s platform and extend their reach into an existing, growing footprint at over 900 stations — serving every US TV market, LTN said.

XR helps studios and brands manage every aspect of advertising and syndicated programming delivery — from ad asset management and rights tracking to distribution across 50,000 media platforms worldwide. As a provider of ad and programming delivery across all major station groups, XR said its partnership with LTN expands its offering with enhanced live delivery capabilities, allowing studios to deliver shows to affiliates in real-time as they are produced — all from a single service provider.

“Live syndicated programming remains a powerful driver for local audience engagement for broadcasters nationwide,” said Sherman Li, SVP of Strategic Alliances at XR. “Through this partnership with LTN, XR is bringing an innovative solution to live syndicated video programming that allows our media clients to reach wider audiences, strengthen their distribution, and accelerate growth for the content they’ve invested in.”

The partnership delivers a smarter, unified solution for media companies seeking to simplify syndication across file-based and live programming and extend distribution reach, the companies said. XR’s creative operations, asset management and distribution platform integrates seamlessly with LTN’s real-time delivery and event and program-based master control services, streamlining operations without sacrificing reliability or visibility. The joint offering reduces the cost and complexity of legacy facilities, satellite-based workflows and removes the reliability risks associated with harnessing best-effort, IP protocol-only solutions.

While XR manages all the complexities of episodic program syndication, monetization and rights management, LTN delivers ultra-reliable live video delivery and can seamlessly extend studio production teams by providing additional services, it said.

“Live content drives audience engagement — studios are pushing to make live programming more a part of stations’ daily on-air schedules,” said Rick Young, SVP, Global Products at LTN. “This partnership with XR leverages the most widely deployed and the industry’s only managed IP network reaching broadcast stations throughout North America. As programmers look to move away from satellite for many use cases, the LTN Network provides unmatched US domestic reach along with deep access to facilities, pay TV providers and streaming platforms around the world.”

LTN’s purpose-built, multicast-enabled IP network delivers over 80 million hours of live content annually, including nearly 5 million hours of live news and millions of live sporting events. With 99.9999%, SLA-backed availability and <250 ms latency, LTN distributes almost 8,000 full-time channels and has completed nearly 2,000 successful satellite‑to‑IP migrations. In 2025 alone, LTN’s distribution footprint to MVPDs surged by 200% — providing instant access to over 98% of pay TV households across the U.S. and Canada, with a commitment to reach 100% next year.