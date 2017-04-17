Shotoku Expands Global Presence with Appointment of New Robotics Support Specialist — North America

Buffalo, NY – Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a leading international manufacturer of advanced camera support products, has named Matt Servis its Robotics Support Specialist — North America. The announcement was made by James Eddershaw, Managing Director, Shotoku UK.

According to Eddershaw, Servis will be responsible for providing technical and sales support to the Company’s current customer base and further expanding its presence in North America, a region where Shotoku has enjoyed long-term success in numerous broadcast, cable and network operations, and government facilities.

“We are excited to have Matt join the ever-growing Shotoku family,” says Eddershaw. “His years of experience in the industry, and the high regard in which he’s held among his clients and colleagues, make him the ideal candidate for Robotics Support Specialist within our newly created company, Shotoku USA. Matt has held key positions with prominent industry organizations and broadcasters, and we are pleased that he will put his know-how to work for Shotoku as we expand our operations in the American market.”

Servis brings more than 25 years of engineering and sales experience to Shotoku. Most recently he served as Sales Engineer/Account Manager for Audio-Video Corporation where he designed product specific solutions, including camera support systems, based on customers needs and budgets. Servis also held the position of Chief Engineer for WVNY-ABC22 / WFFF-FOX44/CW responsible for the first HD newscast in the Burlington/Plattsburgh market and the build out of DTV facilities for two stations. Additionally, he was Project Manager/Engineer for Beers Associates as well as the Empire Sports Network.

“I am thrilled to join the Shotoku team where I can apply my experience supporting customers in broadcast, education, sports and government. I look forward to working with the Company’s existing customers and expanding its market share in such a key region,” says Servis.

Matt will be based in the New York region and can be reached at mservis@shotoku.tv

About Shotoku Broadcast Systems

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television broadcast industry. The Company also provides robotic camera systems capable of interfacing with third-party equipment. Established as an engineering design firm specializing in advanced mechanics and electronic control systems, Shotoku maintains headquarters in Japan with sales offices around the world and robotics development HQ in Sunbury-on-Thames, UK. For further information: http://www.shotoku.tv

