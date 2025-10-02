EVS Completes Acquisitions of Telemetrics and XD Motion, Debuts Robotics Division

EVS says it has completed two of its most recent acquisitions and, as a result, has created a new division in the company focused on robotics.

The acquisition of Telemetrics , a US-based company specializing in indoor Media Production Robotics, was announced in August while the acquisition of XD Motion , a French company that is renowned for its innovative control systems that enable secure outdoor Media Production Robotic experiences and provides reliable control of indoor robotic arms, was announced at the opening of the IBC Show last month.

EVS is combining both companies into one a division named “T-Motion.” Robotics represents a new market for EVS, which says T-Motion will offer “a comprehensive range of Media Production Robotics, both indoor and outdoor. This solution will allow EVS to capture the most powerful live video images and emotions.”

As of Oct. 1, all team members of both Telemetrics and XD Motion have officially joined the EVS group.

EVS says both acquisitions will deliver strategic benefits, such as:

A comprehensive and future-ready portfolio of media production robotics, enabling a new total addressable market scope for EVS;

Integration within the EVS ecosystem, by positioning T-Motion next to LiveCeption, MediaCeption and MediaInfra, and

A new generation of AI based – leveraging EVS own AI technologies - integrated tools designed to help customers consistently capture the most compelling live video images whether in the studio or on the field.