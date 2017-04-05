TSL Products Announces New MPA1 Solo SDI Audio Monitor

MARLOW, UK – 5 April 2017 -TSL Products, a leading broadcast equipment manufacturer, today announced the immediate availability of the all-new MPA1 Solo SDI audio monitor. Part of the MPA (Monitor Plus Audio) range, the MPA1 Solo SDI provides users with an intuitive yet flexible audio monitoring tool that enables users to view all 16 embedded channels simultaneously while allowing any channel to be selected for monitoring. The MPA1 Solo SDI will be showcased at NAB on booth N5615.

At only 1RU high and 100mm deep, the MPA1 Solo SDI is ideal for use in the most confined environments such as outside broadcast vehicles and small flight-packs. The MPA Solo SDI source, channel names and system parameters can be managed remotely over an Ethernet network using the built-in web server. Audio levels, signal status and format can all be viewed remotely via the web GUI (graphics user interface).

“The prevalence of multi-channel and multi-lingual services among TSL’s customers has led us to develop a product that provides ‘at a glance’ monitoring of all embedded audio, thereby helping our customers maintain consistent production quality," said Stephen Brownsill, Audio Product Manager at TSL Products. “Furthermore, the most efficient workflow for any production environment can be secured using the web GUI to ‘lock-down’ any MPA Solo SDI, preventing unintentional or unwanted changes to its configuration.

The HDMI output provides convenient confidence monitoring of the SDI video source making it suitable for checking lip sync.

“We’re in the process of installing several of the new MP1A Solo SDI units in one of our brand new OB trucks," said Paul Fournier, Head of Audio at NEP UK, part of one the largest providers of live event solutions in the world. “We particularly like the ‘scroll to hear’ feature to quickly monitor any of the visible 16 channels, and the ability to see a video source to quickly identify you are monitoring the correct source will be a great help. The internal PSU also makes for a neater build, which is always important when space is at a premium."

Standard Features in the MPA1 Solo SDI include: