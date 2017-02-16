Quantum at CABSAT 2017

Quantum will show how its StorNext platform "powers what's next" across the full media life cycle, including production, content management, and delivery and archive workflows. The company will feature StorNext 5.4, the newest release of this powerful platform, and how it brings greater efficiency and flexibility to media workflows. Quantum also will showcase the award-winning Xcellis workflow storage system, demonstrating its unique converged architecture and highlighting its ability to support embedded applications. Throughout CABSAT the company also will demonstrate the benefits of its massively scalable, low-latency Lattus object storage system.

CABSAT 2017 Preview

Quantum

Hall 4, Stand CMP-1

March 21-23, Dubai World Trade Centre

Quantum Products at CABSAT 2017

StorNext 5.4: New Release of Quantum's Acclaimed Workflow Storage Platform

The new StorNext 5.4 workflow storage platform delivers a range of enhancements for optimizing media workflows. A new feature in StorNext FlexTier makes it easy to integrate existing public-cloud storage accounts and third-party object storage (private cloud) -- starting with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, NetApp StorageGRID, IBM Cleversafe and Scality RING -- as archive tiers in a StorNext-managed media environment. Content owners thus can protect their prior investments while reducing the cost and complexity of cloud storage administration.

The platform's new Dynamic Application Environment (DAE) supports embedded applications in self-contained virtual machines (VMs), with a hypervisor dynamically allocating resources as needed to guarantee both storage and application performance. As a result, StorNext 5.4 users can leverage the converged storage architecture of Xcellis shared storage to reduce the time, cost and complexity of deploying and maintaining applications. StorNext 5.4 also provides users with new connectivity options for Xcellis workflow storage -- quad 16Gb Fibre Channel and dual 40Gb Ethernet -- as well as new NAS capabilities such as NFS 4.0.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/Quantum_StorNext-5.4.png

Photo Caption: StorNext 5.4 Workflow Storage

End-to-End Workflow Support: Xcellis(TM) Shared Storage Powered by StorNext(R)

Quantum will showcase its award-winning Xcellis workflow storage and demonstrate how its unique converged architecture empowers users to boost their efficiency, productivity and creativity in delivering the products and services that drive their businesses. Xcellis consolidates media management, extends connectivity options for both Fibre Channel and Ethernet clients, and supports hosted applications in a single hardware solution that greatly enhances productivity in collaborative media environments. Working with a growing array of technology partners and application providers, Quantum is continually extending the ways in which Xcellis can optimize end-to-end workflows.

Based on the powerful StorNext 5 platform, Xcellis facilitates flexible configuration of performance and capacity. The solution supports online work-in-process, ingest and delivery, and archive through Quantum's portfolio of Lattus object storage, LTO tape and cloud access through StorNext FlexTier. In addition to providing exceptional performance and reliability, Xcellis enables continuous scalability that not only reduces the cost and complexity of storage deployment and maintenance but also enables future expansion in an intelligent, sophisticated manner.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/Xcellis-Stack-Straight-Small-No-BG-532-371.png

Photo Caption: Xcellis Shared Workflow Storage

Xcellis Support for Embedded Applications

Xcellis has the unique ability to support embedded applications, which run on the system to deliver valuable functionality while streamlining operations. Quantum will demonstrate this capability, the execution of applications via virtual machines within the storage system, and how this approach both reduces the need for dedicated application servers and provides a flexible foundation for future technologies and workflows. Quantum and a growing number of partners have introduced embedded applications for Xcellis that address tasks such as media asset management, transcoding and QC, provisioning resources in an exceptionally efficient on-demand model.

Lattus(R) Object Storage

Modern high-resolution workflows come with increased complexity -- a greater number of ingest points, more delivery formats, many transcode steps and a significant dependency on quality control steps. Just handling the high volume of content and large file sizes can lead to slowdowns, inconsistent operation and potentially risky asset loss situations. Quantum answers these challenges by seamlessly extending storage and workflow operations onto a low-latency, massively scalable Lattus object storage system.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/Quantum_Lattus.jpg

Photo Caption: Lattus Object Storage

Company Quote:

"We'll show several key Quantum products at CABSAT this March, including the newest release -- version 5.4 -- of the StorNext workflow storage platform. We also look forward to demonstrating the innovative converged architecture of our award-winning Xcellis storage system, and especially its ability to reduce the cost and complexity of application deployment. We'll highlight how these solutions and our Lattus object storage system power what's next' by bringing a new degree of flexibility and efficiency to media workflows."

-- Geoff Stedman, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions, Quantum

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Check%20out%20@QuantumCorp%27s%20latest%20at%20@CABSATofficial%202017%20-%20https://goo.gl/lNvppn

Company Overview:

Quantum is a global expert in workflow-optimized storage technologies and solutions. Quantum StorNext 5, the industry's leading collaborative content production and archive platform, provides a unique combination of performance, low-cost capacity and easy access for content creators and owners ranging from the smallest post houses to the world's largest media brands.

The company's Xcellis(TM) shared storage solution enables users to blend the highest-performance ultra-high-definition workflows over Fibre Channel, scaling out to thousands of clients over NAS connectivity. Powered by StorNext(R), Xcellis makes SAN, NAS, object storage and the public cloud behave as one seamless, easy-to-manage storage environment.