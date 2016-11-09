Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) LTD. Showcases New Arrowx Series Of Camera Support Systems at SATIS 2016

PARIS, NOVEMBER 9, 2016 —Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd., a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will be showcasing the new arrowX Series, as well as its Compass 23 Fluid Head, AIR Fluid Head and the Cineline 2090 System at SATIS 2016 (Booth 3-E01). Additionally, Miller will be hosting an event at its booth on November 16 at 7pm to officially introduce the arrowXseries to the French market. Craft beer will be served and there will also be a raffle for attendees to enter for a chance to win a Solo Pod.

“We’re excited to display the arrowX Series as well as our other fluid head offerings that we currently have available to the French audiovisual market at SATIS 2016,” says Mike Lippman, European Manager, Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd. “Industry professionals will get the opportunity to experience the state-of-the-art CB PLUS™ technology that is built into each arrowx fluid head. CB Plus elevates your standard counterbalance system by allowing users the ability to create an accurate set-up every time.”

The arrowX Series is the latest addition to Miller’s award-winning arrowX series of fluid heads. Each of the fluid heads are equipped with Miller’s brand new CB PLUS technology, which is a unique sequential counterbalance design that takes traditional counterbalancing a step forward, resulting in repeatable, accurate and rapid setup. CB PLUS features eight large counterbalance steps that enable the user to get to their needed position quickly and efficiently as the CB PLUS switch adds a half step that allows for counterbalance refinement. With the addition of this new technology, the arrowX Series is perfect for ENG, EFP, studio, field OB or any other use where frequent and fast re-rigging is required.

The arrowX Series also delivers several additional features such as the ability to remove the clamp stud to easily mount the head on flat base surfaces, such as sliders. Where extra rigidity is required, a Mitchel Base adaptor can be fitted. All of the arrowX models come with 120mm sliding camera plate to help quickly re-balance changing camera payloads. Precision ball bearing supported pan-tilt movements help deliver silky smooth starts and soft stop fluid actions. Precise floating pan-tilt caliper locks ensure bounce free on-off locking.

The arrowX 3 boasts a payload range of 1-19kg (2.2-41.8lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 5+0 pan and tilt drag positions. It is designed for lighter cameras used in ENG, documentaries and EFP applications. The arrowX 5 has a wide payload range from 2-21kg (4.4-46.2lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan and tilt drag positions. It is designed for larger ENG and EFP applications, including documentaries, drama and television commercials. Finally, the arrowX 7 has a payload range from 6-25kg (13.2-55.1lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan and tilt drag positions. It is designed for heavier rigs, including in-studio and OB applications.

The Compass 23 Fluid Head provides users with the capability to add more lens and rig options without completely going out of the 75mm price point. It is designed to handle a variety of setups, from those that employ a light rigging with just a camera and a lens, to a full rig adding on monitors, wireless mics, batteries and more, where standout features such as pan and tilt smoothness, and multiple counterbalance selection are also required.

To accommodate different setups, the Compass 23 is equipped with 3+0 selectable positions of high-performance drag and four counterbalance positions for payloads from approximately 4kg (8lbs) to 14kg (30lbs). It also has a 120mm sliding camera plate and comes equipped with readily accessible controls and illuminated bubble level, superior pan/tilt locks utilizing disc brakes and replaceable tilt end rosette.

Miller’s AIR Fluid Head features a payload range from 2-5kg (4.4-11lbs), a two position counterbalance system and caliper disc brakes. Weighing 1.4kg (3.1lbs), it is perfect for any run-and-gun applications. The 75mm mounting with bubble level and quick release, sliding camera plate allow for fast set-ups.

The Cineline 2090 System is a complete tripod system that includes a new HD Mitchell Base 1-Stage Allow Tripod and HD Allow Ground Spreader to compliment the strong Cineline 70 fluid head. The Cineline 70 fluid head features drag control with ultra-soft starts and smooth stops, 7+0 selectable fluid pan-tilt drag positions and eight selectable counterbalance positions that can handle payloads of 4.5-3.7kg (9.9-82.5lbs) plus 150mm sliding camera plate.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.