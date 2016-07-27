DVEO® Launches Mezzanine Quality H.264 Encoder with 50 Mbps Support -- Optional H.265 Output

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a well respected supplier to leading broadcasters, telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, is now shipping their low latency 4:2:2 mezzanine encoder with HD-SDI input and H.264 or optional H.265 output. DVEO will introduce the PREMIO™ DIG/IP: TELCO at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 9-13, at stand 2.A34.



The PREMIO DIG/IP: TELCO is the latest addition to DVEO's extensive product portfolio of real time encoders. It receives one SDI or HD-SDI input (from a camera, editing system, or video server) and encodes it to a single mezzanine quality H.264 or optional H.265 1080p stream at .1 to 50 Mbps.



"We are excited to be demonstrating our newest encoder at IBC 2016. The PREMIO DIG/IP: TELCO is a premium quality 10 Bit 1080p encoder, able to encode video to mezzanine quality. It is designed for critical contribution applications and has many redundancy features," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "With a latency of 200 milliseconds and 50 mbps support, this system is ideal for streaming sports, concerts, and other events to telco and cable head ends."



The Linux® based system enables operators to overlay logos, text, and closed captioning to the stream. It supports SCTE 35 triggers for ad insertion via SCTE 104 triggers. The PREMIO DIG/IP: TELCO also features up to four audio pairs for support of different languages. A recently added feature is stream archiving (400 GB).



Ordering options include H.265/HEVC and/or DVEO's patented DOZER™ UDP packet recovery technology, for reliable video quality over the public internet and across long distances.



Supplemental Information for Press Release



Features:



Inputs: One SDI or HD-SDI input

Output: Single high quality H.264 1080p IP stream through GigE port (RJ45)

Optional H.265 output

Encoding latency: 200 milliseconds

8 or 10 bit encoding with 4:2:2 or 4:2:0 color sampling

Supports logo insertion, ad insertion, and text overlay on outputs

SCTE 35 Ad Marker insertion via SCTE 104 triggers

Now includes stream archiving (400 GB)

Able to upconvert incoming SD streams to HD, and scale down

Web GUI is manageable from anywhere – includes some scheduling

Supports NTSC or PAL

Supports Octoshape™ Infinite HD™ and Verizon® upLynk natively

Supports H.264 High Profile @ Level 4.0 (HP@L4) or H.265 main profile

Encoding bit rates: .1 to 50 Mbps

Supports 1080i, 1080p, 720p, 576i, 480i, 480p, CIF, QCIF, qHD, H.264up and many others, and custom resolutions

IP output protocols: UDP, RTP, RTMP (Open Flash), HLS, HTTP, with DLNA support

Expects embedded SDI audio

Audio Output: AAC, Ogg Vorbis, MPEG-1 Layer II, optional MP3, and/or optional "SurCode for Dolby Digital" AC-3

Up to 4 audio pairs for support of different languages

Tested to work with ATLAS™ and Wowza® media servers

Tested compatible with major brands of professional H.265 and H.264 decoders and video servers

SNMP, REST or SOAP remote management

Redundant (dual) power supplies



Suggested Retail Price:

PREMIO DIG/IP: TELCO: $7,495 U.S.







About DVEO®

DVEO is a well established, privately held entity headquartered in San Diego, California, since 2001. DVEO develops and sells broadcast quality video encoding and streaming products, media servers and ad insertion solutions to leading broadcasters, Telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world. The DVEO solutions enable multi-screen service delivery to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. Deployment models include turnkey installations and cloud-based service delivery. All solutions are built on Linux OS and Intel Xeon-based platforms to ensure 24x7 reliability, and feature DVEO-developed software for maximum flexibility and upgradability, ensuring long term investment protection. These ultra-reliable products are matched by valuable pre-sales consultancy, outstanding post-sales service and support, and -- not least -- unusual affordability.



