Timecode Systems at Cine Gear Expo 2016

Cine Gear Expo 2016

Timecode Systems Ltd.

Booth 98D

June 2-5, Los Angeles

Timecode Systems Announce Summer 2016 Release of SyncBac PRO

Whether shooting with an army of GoPro(R) cameras, combining GoPro units with traditional large-scale cameras and separate audio, or using multiple HERO4(R) cameras to capture 360° content on a complex VR rig, SyncBac PRO users can timecode sync GoPro footage in seconds. Launched in April 2016, SyncBac PRO has already won a 2016 IABM Game Changer Award and a position on GoPro's new 'Works with GoPro' program. Timecode Systems will be releasing their latest product for sale this summer.

Offering a highly attractive 'clip on and go' solution to the time-consuming problem of syncing GoPro footage, the SyncBac PRO is proving popular with pre-orders currently being taken via www.syncbac.com.Timecode Systems will be demonstrating how its latest solution seamlessly integrates the popular action cameras into the professional film and television production workflow at Cine Gear Expo 2016 on 98D.

Timecode Systems Launches Multiplatform B:LINK Hub App

In a multicamera or VR environment, having central control of all of the timecode, camera, and audio devices on set considerably streamlines the workflow. Timecode Systems' latest firmware upgrade integrates the B:LINK Hub, the company's new production dashboard and device control app, into both its :pulse and :wave products. At Cine Gear Expo 2016, Timecode Systems will be demonstrating how this new functionality offers the potential to save time and money at the point of shooting and in post-production.

The B:LINK Hub uses long-range B:LINK RF to power a real-time dashboard displaying all Timecode Systems units and compatible cameras and audio devices on set, centrally on one screen. This includes any GoPro systems docked with a SyncBac PRO. From here, users have advanced capability to remotely control not only Timecode Systems devices, but also any compatible cameras and audio devices to which they are connected. Users can conveniently hit record, pause the action, monitor battery levels, and keep a close eye on sync status from a simple dashboard accessed from the web browser of any smartphone (iOS or Android), tablet, Mac(R), or PC over Wi-Fi, or through a wired Ethernet connection into the :pulse.

New Features Enhance Capability of the :pulse

The :pulse was originally developed to work as a partner to the ARRI Alexa camera, offering timecode and metadata functions and full wireless control of the camera from an iPad(R) for the first time. The :pulse now supports an ever-increasing number of professional cameras, from the Canon C300 to the GoPro HERO4 action camera.

At Cine Gear Expo 2016, Timecode Systems will be demonstrating these exciting new collaborations and other advanced features that will further cement this product as a powerful hub not only for timecode and metadata exchange, but also for wireless control of devices on multicamera film shoots using the new B:LINK Hub.

Company Quote:

"In 2016 Timecode Systems has launched the SyncBac PRO, added powerful new features to its :pulse and :wave products, launched the new B:LINK Hub production dashboard, and found new ways to utilise the B:LINK network to control even more devices centrally using any smartphone, tablet, Mac, or PC. At Timecode Systems, we've always been driven by the ambition to create products that provide genuine innovation by completely breaking the mould. At Cine Gear Expo 2016, we'll be showing delegates how our latest releases are set to transform the multicamera film and broadcast production process."

-- Paul Scurrell, CEO, Timecode Systems Ltd.

Company Overview

Timecode Systems Limited designs and manufactures timecode hardware and software products that offer a reliable and user-friendly way to generate, sync, and share accurate timecode and metadata wirelessly over long-range RF and Wi-Fi. Whether a production includes one camera in a studio, multiple cameras, or a whole army of wearables or minicams on location, Timecode Systems' products work together to offer television and film professionals a cohesive wireless workflow solution for syncing video and audio, centrally controlling devices, and sharing metadata.

GoPro(R) and HERO(R) are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro Inc. in the United States and other countries.

