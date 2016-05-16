Axon Brings Fully Customizable Master Control Solutions to Broadcast Asia 2016

Broadcast infrastructure specialists Axon Digital Design will showcase its Cerebrum control and monitoring software at Broadcast Asia 2016, which takes place in Singapore from May 31st - June 3rd (Stand 5D4-03).

Now a key feature in numerous broadcast facilities across the world, this customizable system is fast becoming the control solution for choice for mobile production, news and studio live production, master control and remote production. Recent deployments include eTV in South Africa, News UK's broadcast facilities in London, Metro TV in Indonesia and major international sports productions including the 2015 Open Golf Championships, BT Sport's Ultra HD coverage of the UEFA Champions League and Timeline's production of the Dubai World Cup, the foremost event of the international horse racing calendar.

Cerebrum’s advanced functionality and broad range of features is ideal for complex events because it simplifies multi device monitoring and control onto one easy-to-use interface. It supports a wide range of devices from different manufacturers – including routers, production switchers, servers, receiver decoders, multiviewers and waveform monitors – using either SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) or third party protocols.

Axon Digital Design will also use Broadcast Asia to showcase SynMC, a Synapse based Master Control that allows you to take complete control of your transmission chain. With SynMC, you can easily expand and manage your master control system in line with your changing broadcast needs. SynMC finds its application in greenfield master control environments but can also be used as a drop-in replacement in master control situations where Morpheus automation is being used. Synapse users can add SynMC into their existing Synapse frames.

Axon’s Broadcast Asia line-up is completed by SMART DVB, its platform for live MPEG-2 and DVB transport stream reporting. SMART DVB is a complete suite of tools to monitor, report and analyze live MPEG-2 and DVB transport streams. Powerful and versatile, the SMART DVB suite enables owners and operators to ensure health, conformity and quality across the digital distribution chain and to drive performance at the highest level. Following its launch in 2015, leading organizations such as Arqiva, M7, ASTRA, NPO/BVN are already successfully using SMART to monitor and analyse the quality of their DVB operations and boost performance.

Through its partnership with US based Utah Scientific Inc, Axon also is able to demonstrate whole range of routers, including 4K options.

For more information on Axon's product range, please visit Broadcast Asia 2016, Hall 1 Stand 5D4-03, or visit www.axon.tv

