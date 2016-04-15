Interra Systems Adds Multi-language Audio Detection to BATON for Simplified Quality Control Operations

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- April 12, 2016 --At the 2016 NAB Show, booth SU7105, Interra Systems, a leading global provider of software products and solutions to the digital media industry, will demonstrate enhanced audio language detection capabilities for its BATON(TM) automated, file-based QC solution. The updates to BATON expand upon the systems pre-existing support for language verification of subtitles and closed-caption files with new multi-language checks of audio tracks. This simplifies quality-control operations for broadcasters and postproduction houses to ensure accuracy and a superior television and cinematic experience for their customers.

"Digital files today include multiple audio tracks, and typically each track provides the audio in a different language. Ensuring the audio with the right language is on the correct track is a cumbersome manual task. While specialized tools exist for auto verification of the audio language against the one specified in the metadata, broadcasters and postproduction houses ultimately need a solution that can handle this job in a unified QC environment," said Sanjay Mittal, senior vice president, product development at Interra Systems. "The latest version of our BATON enterprise file-based QC solution now offers this capability, adding to the systems rich repertoire of quality-control checks for increased efficiency. With BATON, broadcasters and postproduction houses need only a single solution to manage the entire QC workflow, making it easy to support a global footprint."

BATON automatically matches the language in each audio track with associated metadata. Operators can simultaneously check multiple audio tracks in each media asset with BATON.

BATON currently offers auto detection support for a variety of languages, including English, Spanish, German, French, and Dutch. Detection of Arabic, Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, and Norwegian languages will be available in 2016. The new multi-language auto-detection capability has been successfully field-tested and verified in one of the largest media operations centers in the world, and it has produced accurate results.

In addition, Interra Systems will showcase other new features for BATON at the 2016 NAB Show, including an intuitive user interface with revamped functionality across smart folders, manual scheduling, test plans, reports, and more. The most recent release of the BATON solution optimizes the QC process for 4K UHD, HEVC, HDR, DPX, IMF content, and cloud-based workflows, through a wide range of enhancements, including improvements to video/audio quality checks, data checks, verification checks across formats, usability improvements in test plan creation/management, and more.

Through comprehensive audio/video quality checks, scalability, and support for a wide range of media formats and codecs, BATON streamlines the delivery of high-quality television and cinema content to viewers. BATON forms an integral part of the central check, ensuring the integrity of content within each step of the workflow, from ingest to editing, transcoding, playout, and archive.

More information about Interra Systems solutions can be found at www.interrasystems.com.

About Interra Systems (www.interrasystems.com)

Interra Systems provides software-based content verification, monitoring, and analysis solutions for file-based and real-time workflows in the digital media industry. The company's solutions include Baton(TM), a market-leading, enterprise-class QC solution that automatically ensures media content readiness; Orion(TM), a real-time content monitoring solution that enables the delivery of error-free, superior quality video; and Vega(TM), a family of audio/video analyzers for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams.

