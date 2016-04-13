Video Devices to Preview New Simultaneous ProRes and H.264 Record Capability at NAB 2016

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 13, 2016 — Video Devices, a brand of video products developed by Sound Devices, LLC, will preview a new recording capability for the popular PIX-E Series of 4K-compatible recording monitors at the 2016 NAB Show (Booth C6040). Video Devices will showcase the PIX-E Series of recording monitors with a preview of two new features—the addition of the H.264 codec and the capability of simultaneously recording a high-quality, edit-ready Apple® ProRes file and a much smaller size H.264 MP4 file.

These new features will be available at no cost to PIX-E owners in a future firmware update.

Universally supported for viewing on PCs, Macs, and browsers, the H.264 codec offers a good balance between compression and quality to reach low data rates and small file sizes. As a result, it is commonly used for web streaming and long duration recording. The codec also makes for faster file uploads and easier emailing of recorded files.

While the PIX-E Series has always featured the full-range of ProRes codecs—from proxy up to 4444 XQ—with these upcoming features, end users will be able to simultaneously record an H.264 MP4 file and a ProRes MOV file. While recording 4K in ProRes, the PIX-E will automatically scale the 4K to 1080p for recording H.264, thereby reducing its file size even further. Both recordings will also include audio—up to eight channels with ProRes and two channels with H.264.

“We are excited to preview these ground-breaking new features for our PIX-E Series at this year’s NAB show,” says Paul Isaacs, Director of Product Management and Design, Sound Devices, LLC. “We will be demoing how the addition of H.264 recording, and simultaneous ProRes and H.264 record capabilities, provide more flexible and efficient file delivery options. For instance, users will have the ability to give their clients an H.264 file for content review, shot-listing or web-streaming, and a high-resolution 4K ProRes file for mastering. At the end of a shoot, quickly handing off a low-cost SD card containing the video content to a producer, director, or whomever, further streamlines the process; now they have something quick and easy to review, in their own time, on computer or tablet. Since H.264 is ideal for web streaming, houses of worship, corporate clients, and educational facilities will have a more direct way to get their presentations to the web for online viewing.”

The PIX-E Series of 4K recording monitors includes two five-inch models, PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H, as well as the seven-inch PIX-E7. The PIX-E5H features HDMI I/O only, while both the PIX-E5 and PIX-E7 monitors have SDI and HDMI I/O. The monitors are equipped with advanced features, such as LUTs, anamorphic desqueeze, and LCD orientation, while also boasting a full suite of precision monitoring tools and scopes for clear focus, proper exposure, and much more.

With the same quality standards that have made Sound Devices, LLC a world-renowned company, the Video Devices brand of PIX-E recording monitors are built in die-cast metal housings with scratch-resistant Gorilla® Glass 2. In addition to durability, the high-resolution monitors are available as 1920x1080 (PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H) or 1920x1200 (PIX-E7) LCD displays, which are color accurate and offer 179 degree angle of view, even in sunlight.

Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC, designs both Sound Devices audio products and Video Devices video products. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news gathering, live-event, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices offers digital video monitors, recorders and related products that address a range of video productions, including fast-paced studio applications, live sports, and events, as well as mobile, TV, film, and documentary productions.

The Sound Devices, LLC, headquarters is located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Additional offices are located in Madison, Wisconsin, Chicago, and Berlin. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and/or Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.