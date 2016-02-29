Axon Showcases New Enhancements to Cerebrum Control & Monitoring, IP & 4K Solutions at NAB 2016

AAxon Digital Design, leading supplier of signal processing solutions and monitoring & control software, will unveil the latest updates to its Cerebrum control and monitoring platform and showcase 4K and Ethernet infrastructure solutions at this year's NAB (booth N4524).

Cerebrum simplifies complex workflow

Axon will demonstrate its popular Cerebrum control and monitoring system, which is fast becoming the control solution of choice for mobile production, news and studio live production, master control and remote production. With a broad range of features and offering support for a wide range of third party devices – including routers, production switchers, servers, receiver decoders, multi-viewers and waveform monitors - Cerebrum is perfectly suited to complex production environments, simplifying multi device monitoring and control onto one easy-to-use interface.

At the show, Axon will unveil new feature enhancements including automatic tie-line management across multiple routers for format conversion and multi-site operations and various new third party interface options including support for protocols from SAM, Imagine, ClearCom, Trilogy and GVG.

Axon will also present recent use-cases including eTV in South Africa, Shanghai Media Center China and UK broadcaster BT Sport’s 4K coverage of the UEFA Champions Football League, where Cerebrum is significantly reducing production workloads by enabling tasks, which previously would have taken hours to complete, to be achieved in minutes.

Hybrid path to IP

As the broadcast industry begins its transition to IP-based workflows, Axon will discuss its continued work in video and audio over Ethernet, including SMPTE S2022-6. With growing customer confusion about the adoption of standards and concern about the cost of investment and ownership, the team will be there to provide guidance, discuss solutions using the latest standards and present hybrid SDI-Ethernet solutions, delivering conversion to and from SDI and cross-conversion, to help broadcasters take a pragmatic upgrade path to IP.

Synapse delivers 4K solutions for live production

During NAB, Axon will also showcase the latest Synapse signal processing product line and demonstrate how its solutions are shaping the future of 4K production. The range now includes 4K up and down converters and production ‘tool boxes’ that support Vanc and Hanc data such as timecode and embedded audio as well as Dolby E encoding and decoding. These products have been at the heart of recent game-changing productions including Europe’s first UHD live sports production for BT Sport.

Strengthened relationship with Utah Scientific

At this year’s show, Axon will be co-exhibiting with US partner Utah Scientific. The relationship between the companies offers customers easier access to a large portfolio of broadcast solutions worldwide. It also enables the companies to develop next generation solutions together, such as the integration of Utah’s S2022 IP router with Axon’s Cerebrum control and monitoring. Utah is Axon’s Master Distributor for the Synapse and Cerebrum product lines in North America and Axon is the exclusive distributor of Utah’s routing products in Latin America, China, Africa and most of Western and Eastern Europe.

For further details on Axon's product range, please visit the team at NAB 2016 booth N4524 in the North Hall or visitwww.axon.tv

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing, control and monitoring of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information, please visit www.axon.tv