Kelly Fair Joins Lectrosonics as Western Regional Sales Manager

Rio Rancho, NM (December 15, 2015) –Lectrosonics, a leading manufacturer of wireless microphone systems and audio processing products for the film, broadcast, theater, music and installed sound markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Fair as the Company's new Western Regional Sales Manager. Fair will be based in California, supporting customers in the Southwest and Northwest United States, including California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Alaska and Hawaii.

Fair joins Lectrosonics with more than 20 years of sales, product management and business development experience in the professional sound industry. He has a highly successful track record in several areas including sales management, territory development, marketing, forecasting and client/employee relations.

“I'm really excited to have Kelly with Lectrosonics as I've known him for two decades and worked with him at a previous company. His accomplishments in sales speak for themselves, and I know he'll be a great fit with our team,” says Karl Winkler, VP Sales/Service at Lectrosonics.

Fair comes with a wealth of experience within the Industry, most recently as President of Esfera Group Inc. Fair also spent six years as Head of Sales, North America at Riedel Communications, developing and managing North American distribution and sales, and 13 years with Sennheiser Electronics Corporation as Southwestern US District Sales Manager, Professional Products.

“Lectrosonics has been a benchmark in the field production sound industry for over 40 years,” says Fair. “What a great company! I'm looking forward to working with a great American manufacturer.”

Please join us in welcoming Kelly to the Lectrosonics Sales team! You can reach him at kelly.fair@lectrosonics.com.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics' wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.