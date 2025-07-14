Chris Kontopanos Joins DPA as Regional Sales Manager

LONGMONT, Colo.—DPA Microphones said Chris Kontopanos has joined the microphone solutions provider as its new regional sales manager, Mid-Atlantic.

The 30-year industry veteran will oversee sales of DPA Microphones, Austrian Audio and Wisycom products in Washington, D.C., Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Eastern Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Kontopanos joins DPA from Digital Video Group, where he was senior broadcast account manager. A top-performing, multi-award-winning sales executive, DPA said he brings to the company a history of strong professional audio and AV integration sales results, proactive account management and strategic problem-solving.

“Chris’ vast knowledge of the pro audio market and proven record for pursuing sales opportunities and building solid partnerships will be a great addition to our sales network,” said Chris Spahr, vice president of sales and marketing for Wisycom USA and DPA Microphones, which owns the Austrian Audio brand. “Chris’ experience will further strengthen our position as a renowned leader in the professional audio industry, and we look forward to the contributions he will bring to the brand.”

Prior to DVG, Kontopanos supported pro audio solutions sales at Sennheiser for nearly 18 years and worked for more than five years at guitar retail store Corner Music in Nashville, Tenn. A graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, he has decades of experience in performing, recording and sound engineering, DPA said.