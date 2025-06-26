New FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty Announces Staff Appointments

WASHINGTON—After being sworn in on June 23 as the Federal Communications Commission’s newest Commissioner , Olivia Trusty has hit the ground running with the announcement of a number of key staff appointments.

“I am pleased to announce the talented individuals who will be joining my team,” she said. “Each brings a wealth of experience, deep commitment to public service, and a shared passion for advancing the Commission’s mission. I look forward to working alongside them as we serve the American people.”

Trusty announced that Krista Senell will serve as chief of staff/senior counsel in her office. Senell brings more than 20 years of experience in communications law and policy, with leadership roles across the public and private sectors. She previously served as Legal Advisor in the FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology and held prior roles at the Commission, including legal advisor to a Chairman, Commissioner, and the Media Bureau. Her career includes positions at Meta and CTIA, where she led policy initiatives on connectivity and wireless issues. She began her legal career in private practice at Wiley Rein. Krista holds a Juris Doctorate from Syracuse University College of Law and a Master’s in Television, Radio, and Film from the Newhouse School of Public Communications. She earned her B.A from the College of the Holy Cross.

In addition, Will Holloway will serve as acting legal advisor in the office of Commissioner Trusty. He joins from the FCC’s Broadband Data Task Force, where he served as counsel and provided legal and policy support on matters related to the implementation of the Broadband DATA Act and the Commission’s Broadband Data Collection. Before that, he served in the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau as an attorney advisor focusing on broadband mapping and wireless infrastructure. Will began his legal career at the FCC as an honors attorney in the Wireless Bureau’s Competition and Infrastructure Policy Division. He received his Juris Doctorate from the Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Sewanee: the University of the South.

Jessica Kinsey will serve as acting legal advisor in the office of Commissioner Trusty. She joins from the Enforcement Bureau, where she most recently served as an attorney advisor in the Telecommunications Consumers Division. She focused primarily on matters related to call authentication and the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Prior to joining the FCC, Jessica worked in the general counsel’s office at the Universal Service Administrative Company, focusing on matters related to rural healthcare and other Universal Service Fund Programs. She received her Juris Doctorate from Brigham Young University—J. Reuben Clark Law School, and her undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia.

Andi Roane has been named acting confidential assistant. Andi joins the office after serving in the offices of former Chairwoman Rosenworcel, former Chairman Pai, former Chairman Wheeler, former Commissioner Carr and former Commissioner Simington. In prior FCC service, Andi served as the special assistant to the chief of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau. Previously, she worked as an executive assistant for more than two decades in the private sector.