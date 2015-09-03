Linear Acoustic Adds Experienced Broadcast Professionals to Leadership Team

LANCASTER, PA, SEPTEMBER 3, 2015 – Linear Acoustic has expanded its leadership team with the hiring of industry veterans Chris Shaw as Vice President of Global Sales, Television and Martin Dyster as Vice President of Business Development/Television. These hires, coupled with the promotion of Dan Chuey to Vice President of Engineering & Production, bring years of experience to Linear Acoustic that will fortify its efforts in the broadcast space.

“With Chris, Martin, and Dan on board, it should be obvious that we are growing in some exciting new directions,” commented Tim Carroll, founder of Linear Acoustic and CTO of the Telos Alliance. “This also bolsters world-wide sales and support efforts for our already excellent product lineup, further demonstrating our commitment to the industry on a more global level.”

Shaw brings an extensive financial and management background to his new position as Vice President of Global Sales. He comes to Linear Acoustic from Cobalt Digital, where he joined as a Sales Manager and eventually gained the position of Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. The company tripled its sales revenue during his time as Executive Vice President. Shaw also spent eight years at Wohler Technologies as Director of Sales, where he contributed to a team that achieved significant annual sales worldwide. He began his career in the U.K. and relocated to the U.S. to hold positions such as Executive Vice President of Snell & Wilcox in California.

With more than 28 years of experience, Dyster brings a solid technical knowledge base with him to his Vice President of Business Development role where he will be instrumental in expanding the company’s Audio over IP (AoIP) business.He comes to Linear Acoustic via TSL Products where he led the company’s audio division to sustained growth. Prior to that, he was part of TSL Products sister company, TSL Systems, where he oversaw some of the world’s highest profile TV broadcast infrastructure projects.

Having previously been at the umbrella company to Linear Acoustic, The Telos Alliance, Chuey presents a unique introspective viewpoint with his promotion to Vice President of Engineering & Production. Starting as Engineering Director at Telos Systems, he was promoted to Vice President of Engineering/R&D of the Telos Alliance and then Vice President of Engineering, Processing before he achieved his most recent position. Prior to his tenure at Telos, Chuey built upon his success as Manufacturing Engineer at WinTronics, Inc., to become Owner and Director of Engineering for 12 years. He started his engineering career as an Avionics Technician in the United States Marine Corps where he worked on the F/A-18 Hornet jet aircraft.

About Linear Acoustic

Linear Acoustic continues to innovate the industry toward high quality television audio that is naturally compliant. The company designs and manufactures the AERO™ range of real-time and file-based loudness managers, UPMAX® upmixing solutions, loudness metering products and standards-based codecs for distribution and emission. The Emmy® Award winning company is the television part of audio technology leader The Telos Alliance.