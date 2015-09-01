ELEMENTS Launches New Edition of ELEMENTS ONE at IBC 2015

Dusseldorf, Germany: ELEMENTS, developer of advanced solutions for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows, will be revealing its new and improved ELEMENTS ONE SAN/NAS server and storage application at IBC 2015 that now provides up to 360TB of shared storage in only 4 rack units. Like its predecessor, the upgraded unit includes ELEMENTS’ comprehensive workflow enhancement tool set as standard, and offers the Company’s unique Media Library as an option. The new ELEMENTS ONE will be presented and demonstrated at IBC at stand #3.A27.

ELEMENTS ONE enables customers working in a heterogeneous SAN or NAS environment to share media files natively across all platforms and non-linear editing and VFX applications, reducing maintenance and eliminating complicated workarounds and time-consuming transcoding or copy tasks. The embedded workflow enhancement tool setcomprises of an intelligent task manager for customized workflow automation, a mature file manager, and a comprehensive user and rights management tool, which are all standard features included in the new version. The entire workflow enhancement tool set provides a fully intuitive graphical user interface for exceptional ease-of-operation.

ELEMENTS' optional Media Library, an exclusive web-based media asset management and rough-cut editing tool that allows users to edit, present and share media assets on a HTML5 platform from any location on a standard MAC or PC. The ultra easy-to-use Media Library features a full text search engine for both online storage and any LTFS archive and offers the full spectrum of functionalities required by editors. By being fully compatible with virtually every professional editing application available today, including Avid MediaComposer, Adobe Premiere and Apple Final Cut Pro, the Media Library enables operators to transfer entire projects seamlessly from the Media Library to any other editing application, while fully supporting Avid bin-locking and project sharing. The Media Library dramatically improves and streamlines workflow and approval processes during the editing stage of any project, increasing productivity in post-production and broadcast environments.

“ELEMENTS ONE is not only a high-performance server-storage unit but the ultimate collaboration booster,” said André Kamps, CEO of ELEMENTS. “The full set of practical tools and intelligent functionalities embedded in ONE, all fully intuitive to use,provide everything one needs in the daily business, rendering the deployment and training of various complicated software applications obsolete.”

ABOUT ELEMENTS

ELEMENTS provides high-performance media storage solutions for the post production and broadcast industry, developed for video professionals by media and broadcast experts. Originally a supplier of high-end turnkey solutions and support for the media and broadcast industry, the German solution designers and system engineers at syslink GmbH leveraged their vast knowledge and expertise to develop ELEMENTS, a line of dedicated products specifically designed for the media and broadcast industry. Besides being extremely efficient and delivering excellent performance, ELEMENTS’ StorNext-based products provide a truly unique benefit: native project and media sharing capabilities, including Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro, and many other non-linear editing and VFX applications. This contributes significantly to simplify and enhance collaboration while easily incorporating time-saving workflow processes at the customer’s facility. ELEMENTS has earned a reputation as a provider of exceptionally customer-favorable solutions that are easily maintained and managed and extremely versatile and adaptable.

