Nexidia Dialogue Search(TM) Software Expands Into Media Monitoring at National Aircheck

ATLANTA -- Aug. 25, 2015 -- Nexidia, a leading developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies, today announced that radio monitoring service National Aircheck Inc. is using Nexidia Dialogue Search(TM) software to assist with monitoring media for its clients. In an expansion of the technology's use, the National Aircheck deployment demonstrates the value of Nexidia Dialogue Search(TM) technology outside the core broadcast and entertainment market.

"After looking at what seemed like an endless array of different speech-to-text engines, we found Nexidia Dialogue Search to be much more accurate and far faster than any of them. We have always felt that so much of what was out there was actually more like speech to gibberish. We knew that these speech-to-text engines would miss mentions and return inferior results, meaning lost business for us. Now, using Dialogue Search, we can find specific mentions or verify accuracy in the blink of an eye, which -- in today's nonstop, fast-paced media environment -- is critical for our customers in planning their communications strategies," said Robb Wexler, CEO of National Aircheck. "We've combined our 27 years of media-monitoring experience with the best technology available not only to improve what we're already doing, but also to grow our business in different directions."

National Aircheck, which counts public relations firms, advertising and branding agencies, law firms, and politicians among its clients, monitors radio for client and product mentions, competitive intelligence, crisis issues, public opinion, and live commercial read tracking.

The company must be able to track radio media tours comprehensively and quickly, which can be difficult when, for example, a customer is set to appear on-air on multiple stations in the same day. National Aircheck uses Nexidia Dialogue Search(TM) software to find client mentions almost instantly, eliminating the laborious and expensive task of monitoring all those stations for 24 hours each and then trying to manually search them after the fact.

National Aircheck is also using Nexidia Dialogue Search(TM) software to confirm live reads of advertisements by various on-air personalities. National Aircheck customers want to hear what was read to ensure accuracy, in part because live spots vary tremendously from one announcer to another.

Beyond those uses, National Aircheck has employed Nexidia Dialogue Search(TM) technology to gain broader and deeper reach into the media, which means it can offer other new benefits to its customers. Using this new technology allows National Aircheck to track mentions outside of the larger markets. The service is especially helpful for politicians, who need to track their mentions across an entire state and not just major cities.

"For many major broadcasters and other content owners, Nexidia Dialogue Search has become a critical tool for finding and repurposing their media assets. But we knew from the outset that Nexidia Dialogue Search -- with speed and accuracy that far exceeds other speech-to-text-based products -- would have much broader application," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager, Nexidia Media & Entertainment division. "National Aircheck's installation proves the tool's ability to accelerate and streamline workflows, expand business offerings, and develop new and better ways to monetize the spoken word well beyond broadcast."

About National Aircheck

Since its founding in 1988, National Aircheck has been the nation's most comprehensive radio monitoring company in the United States, recording and searching more than 20,000,000 hours a year. The company has completed thousands of monitoring projects for virtually every major public relations firm, advertising agency, and broadcast group in the United States. It also monitors for record companies, financial companies, law firms, research firms, major college universities, and other media-related organizations. As the need for competitive intelligence and verification grows, National Aircheck will continue to expand and grow with it.

About Nexidia

Nexidia develops and licenses unique audio analysis applications that enable both dialogue search across production and media asset management systems and file-based QC for closed captions, video description, and languages. Nexidia provides solutions for leading media and entertainment companies including CBS, CNN, Comcast, PBS, Corus Media, Crawford Media, Cox Media, LDS Church, NBC News, NY Giants, PBS, Scripps Interactive, T3 Media, Turner Studios, and others. In addition, Nexidia-patented technologies and award-winning applications have been successfully integrated by market-leading companies such as Aspera, Avid, Dalet, Evertz, IPV, Telestream, Vizrt, and Volicon. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.

