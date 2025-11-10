MS NOW Inks Deal with AccuWeather for Weather Coverage

NEW YORK—AccuWeather has announced a multi-year deal with MS Now to provide weather forecasts, content, data, and access to its expert meteorologists to the network's audiences.

Comcast is spinning off its cable networks and other assets from NBCUniversal into Versant, a new company, at the end of 2025 or early in 2026. As part of that, MSNBC is separating from NBC News and rebranding as MS NOW in mid-November.

The new deal makes AccuWeather the preferred weather source for Versant, which will own MS NOW and business-news channel CNBC when the spinoff is complete.

"At such a groundbreaking moment for soon-to-be MS Now, we are proud to continue to expand our reporting capabilities and offerings alongside AccuWeather,” said MS Now senior vice president of newsgathering Scott Matthews. “Our network's mission—embodied through our new name MS Now, My Source for News, Opinion and the World—is to bring our viewers the most-trusted news that they care about. We know, at a moment of unprecedented weather events, that AccuWeather will bring top-quality data and reporting to our audiences.”

“AccuWeather is proud to be the Preferred Weather Provider for Versant, which further enhances AccuWeather’s core mission to save lives, protect property, and help people and businesses make the best weather-impacted decisions,” AccuWeather CEO Steven R. Smith said. “AccuWeather's forecasts and warnings with proven Superior Accuracy from its expert meteorologists will now reach millions more people with this multi-year deal on many new platforms."

MS NOW also said has hired David Parkinson as senior weather and elections data analyst and Moses Small as climate reporter to join the network's growing roster of journalists. Emmy award-winning Parkinson joins MS NOW from CBS News, while Small joins from KGTV San Diego. Parkinson and Small will be working alongside AccuWeather's expert meteorologists to deliver the AccuWeather forecasts on Versant networks.

AccuWeather will support MS NOW, as well as CNBC, including daily on-air segments on “Morning Joe” and “Squawk Box.” The daily spots will highlight AccuWeather's forecasting expertise, while deepening viewer engagement with the most detailed forecasts and powerful weather insights which connect to business, lifestyle and cultural topics.

AccuWeather will also provide the networks with an integrated suite of services, including live and recorded meteorologist appearances, data-driven weather graphics, tailored weather briefings, and editorial content. Versant will have access to AccuWeather's Enterprise API, editorial feed and video content library, enhancing its ability to incorporate weather context and analysis across its news and entertainment programming, the companies reported.