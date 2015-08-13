Volicon Observer OTT Service Monitoring Solution Shortlisted for IABM Design & Innovation Awards

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- Aug. 13, 2015 -- Volicon today announced that its Observer OTT over-the-top A/V service monitoring solution has been shortlisted in the Test, Quality Control & Monitoring category of the IABM Design & Innovation Awards. The awards will spotlight new solutions and products that bring the broadcast and media industry new benefits and opportunities.

Volicon's Observer OTT offers broadcasters a cost-effective and scalable solution for capturing all content -- in all renditions -- delivered over IP networks to smartphones, tablets, and computers. The tool also verifies the streams' integrity and compliance with the FCC's closed-captioning and loudness regulations and validates the apps used to access content. With this innovative solution, broadcasters can launch, monitor, and maintain compliant and competitive OTT services.

"We're delighted to announce the shortlisted candidates in our nine categories and highlight these pioneering products and services," said Peter White, chief executive at the IABM. "Overall, the number and quality of entries are truly indicative of the talent and creativity inherent in the industry today. And, as we transition through some significant change, innovation and forward thinking have never been more important."

"The shift toward Internet delivery of media not only affords broadcasters the opportunity to reach a larger audience, but also provides another outlet through which to monetize valuable content," said Andrew Sachs, vice president of product management at Volicon. "We appreciate the awards panel's understanding of the current media marketplace and how important convenient, cost-effective OTT service monitoring can be to maintaining competitive and profitable OTT offerings."

Shortlisted entries will be judged by a panel of independent specialists chaired by John Ive, director of business development and technology, IABM. Winners will be announced at the IABM reception and awards ceremony at IBC2015 in Amsterdam on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m.

