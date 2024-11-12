November TV Tech Talk Now Available On Demand

Simply sending an OB vehicle to a remote venue to produce coverage of live sports or entertainment is no longer the only game in town.

Developments over the past several years have helped to drive a rethink about of how best to implement technologies and supporting workflows to maintain production excellence, adopt advancements in resolution and High Dynamic Range and work more efficiently—all while controlling costs.

In this November 2024 Webcast, TV Tech Contributing Editor Phil Kurz is joined by panelists Stephen Repass, vice president at Ross Production Services; Deon LeCointe, director of networked solutions at Sony Electronics; and Laurent Masia, director of product line management, managed switches at Netgear, for an insightful look at the latest developments.

You'll learn: