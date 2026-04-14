Vinten To Showcase New Versine 240 Fluid Head, PTZ Control At 2026 NAB Show

Vinten will show its new Versine 240 fluid head at the 2026 NAB Show.

BURY ST. EDMUNDS, U.K.—Vinten will feature its latest manual and robotic cameras support solutions, showing how broadcasters can achieve precise, repeatable, creative camera movement, during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company will make its first NAB Show showing of the Versine 240 fluid head along with its Versine 350. Designed for live production and outside broadcast, the Versine 240 supports payloads of up to 55 pounds (25 kg), delivering the precision balance and control required for long-lens operation within a lightweight chassis suitable for roaming OB setups, live events and ENG positions.

Vinten will also demonstrate VEGA Lite at the show for the first time. The system underscores company’s focus on enabling efficient, repeatable camera movement in automated and hybrid production workflows, by offering a broadcast-ready PTZ control solution that delivers professional automation, consistent workflows and scalable control.

With adoption of PTZ cameras continuing to grow, Vinten will present a range of dedicated support options. These include cost-effective manual solutions. such as the Osprey Lite pedestal adapted for direct PTZ camera fixing, alongside dedicated robotic systems supported by VEGA Lite, including the Tecnopoint Starter Ceiling Track for smooth, space-saving overhead PTZ camera movement.

Vinten will also highlight the advanced studio floor navigation capabilities of its FP-188+ full XY robotic pedestal controlled by the VEGA Control System. Designed for dynamic studio environments, the system incorporates intelligent geofencing to define safe operating zones, alongside enhanced on-board sensing that supports confident operation around the studio floor.

“NAB is a key platform for us to demonstrate the breadth of our solutions,” said Ginny Grove, product marketing director. “From the debut of Versine 240 and VEGA Lite to our expanding PTZ ecosystem, we’re focused on giving customers the flexibility to choose how they work, whether manual, robotic or a combination of both.”

See Vinten at 2026 NAB Show booth C5816.

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