Clear-Com to Showcase Expanded Communications Ecosystem at 2026 NAB Show

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com has announced it will introduce new solutions and unveil a major new product at the 2026 NAB Show, where it will be exhibiting on Booth C5807 from April 19-22.

“NAB gives us an opportunity to introduce new tools that expand what our communications ecosystem can do,” said Bob Boster, president of Clear-Com. “These solutions provide production teams with flexibility and reliability as workflows evolve. We look forward to showing customers and Partners how they support real world production.”

In addition to expanding its communications ecosystem with new technologies to support modern broadcast and live production workflows, the company said it will demonstrate how its intercom technologies connect production teams across studios, remote production sites, broadcast trucks and large live events.

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At the booth, visitors can experience the NAB Best of Show award winning FreeSpeak Icon beltpack, the newest addition to its HelixNet family, the 4-Channel HelixNet beltpack, updates to Arcadia Central Station, Gen-IC virtual intercom and more. These solutions support reliable communication in high-stress production environments where coordination across multiple locations and teams is essential, the company said.

Arcadia Central Station serves as Clear-Com’s IP based intercom platform, supporting both wired and wireless deployments while enabling scalable communication across complex workflows. Leveraging Clear-Com’s patented roles-based communication workflow, the platform enables virtual endpoints and floating ports that allow users to dynamically assign panels, including wireless systems such as FreeSpeak, to support evolving production needs. The system allows teams to expand communications as productions grow while integrating seamlessly across diverse production infrastructures.

Clear-Com will also present its virtual intercom solutions, including Gen-IC, Agent-IC mobile app, and Station-ICvirtual desktop clients. These tools secure real time communication for on site, remote and hybrid teams, helping production staff stay connected regardless of location.

Clear-Com also noted that its experts will be available throughout the show to discuss deployment strategies and demonstrate how the solutions integrate across broadcast, sports, live events and corporate production environments. Attendees can explore how Clear-Com systems support coordination, efficiency and operational clarity across a wide range of production settings.

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