SAG-AFTRA, Studios Reach Tentative Agreement

SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have reached a tentative agreement on terms for a new contract that would avoid the bitter strike that took place in 2023.

The tentative new agreement would replace the 2023 SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Contracts covering motion pictures, scripted primetime dramatic television, streaming content and new media.

The tentative agreement is subject to approval by the SAG-AFTRA National Board, which will meet in the coming days to review the terms.

The union and the studios said that the specific details will not be released in advance of the Board’s review.

Negotiations began February 9 and recessed March 15. Talks resumed April 27 and concluded May 2, 2026.

The tentative agreement was reached about a month after the Writers Guild of America announced its tentative agreement with AMPTP.