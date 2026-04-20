CBS Detroit Debuts New AR/VR Technology-Driven Studio

DETROIT—CBS Detroit has announced that it will debut an Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) technology-driven studio, on Monday, April 20, during the 5:00 PM newscast, with AR/VR-enhanced weather forecasting.

The CBS O&O is billing the launch as a first for the region. It is part of a larger rollout of AR/VR technologies at the station group, with Detroit becoming the 11th CBS station to launch the studios.

The AR/VR experience will premiere during the weather segment, led by chief meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey, providing viewers with a more dynamic and visual way to understand forecasts and weather conditions.

“Having seen firsthand how AR/VR strengthens local journalism, it’s especially meaningful to bring this technology to Detroit,” said Jennifer A. Lyons, regional president and general manager of CBS Detroit and CBS Chicago. “It powerfully enhances storytelling – making complex information clearer, more engaging and more immersive – while allowing us to elevate how we explain, visualize and connect with the communities we serve.”

As part of a broader commitment by CBS Television Stations to invest in local journalism, CBS Detroit joins a growing group of CBS owned stations nationwide to launch AR/VR technology, which was developed in-house by the stations.

“This is a big moment for Motown,” said Kennan Oliphant, station manager and vice president of news at CBS Detroit. “Detroit has always been a place of innovation and creativity, and this investment aligns with that legacy. Being the only station in the market using AR/VR technology allows us to push forward with journalism that is modern, thoughtful and focused on the community we serve.”

As the technology continues to roll out, CBS Detroit plans to expand AR/VR use into additional newscasts, including morning programming and into immersive storytelling areas such as sports and other news coverage later this summer.