wTVision to Unveil R³ Engine Running Natively on macOS at 2026 NAB Show

LISBON, Portugal—wTVision, a global provider of real-time broadcast graphics and media workflow solutions, will unveil the R³ Engine running natively on macOS at the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22 in Las Vegas.

With this release, wTVision introduces the first real-time on-air graphics rendering engine running natively on macOS, extending high-performance real-time graphics into Mac-based production environments. The milestone marks a significant step in the evolution of broadcast graphics workflows, the company said.

Developed as a native macOS implementation leveraging Apple Metal, the R³ Engine macOS edition is designed to operate alongside Macnica’s MEP100 SmartNIC 2110 I/O, enabling SMPTE ST 2110 connectivity within software-driven environments. Together, these technologies form a flexible Mac-based ecosystem supporting distributed live production architectures built on standard compute platforms.

“Our goal is to modernize the broadcast graphics stack,” said Flávio Maurício, CTO at wTVision. “By developing a Metal-based engine running natively on macOS, we deliver predictable real-time performance and low-latency rendering, deeply integrated with the Apple ecosystem. This milestone brings broadcast graphics closer to the environment preferred by creative teams, while supporting the evolving demands of IP-based and distributed media workflows.”

By combining Apple’s graphics framework, broadcast-grade media I/O, and R³ Engine running natively on macOS, wTVision brings the Apple ecosystem into the center of modern live production.The joint showcase between wTVision and Macnica highlights how integrated hardware and software ecosystems can enable new performance benchmarks for real-time media production with Apple products.

“The future of live production is being built on open standards and software-defined infrastructure,” said Sebastien Dignard, CEO of Macnica Americas and EMEA. “By combining Metal-accelerated graphics on macOS, the wTVision real-time R³ Engine, and Macnica’s MEP100 SmartNIC for deterministic IP media transport, we are enabling a new class of scalable, high-performance production workflows aligned with how modern content teams operate.”

The R³ Engine enables end-to-end graphics workflows across news, sports, entertainment, and corporate media production. From lower thirds and full-screen graphics to virtual sets, augmented reality, LED wall productions, and data-driven sports graphics, the platform enables real-time visual storytelling across diverse broadcast environments.

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At the show, wTVision will demonstrate a complete graphics production workflow running on macOS within a live IP media environment. The showcase demonstrates how software-defined production tools, accelerated media I/O, and modern compute platforms can be combined to deliver scalable and reliable broadcast-grade performance graphics.

wTVision will be in Booth N1223 in the North Hall of the LVCC.