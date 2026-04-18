Clear-Com Unveils FreeSpeak Cell

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com has announced FreeSpeak Cell, a cellular-based wireless intercom system that uses LTE and 5G infrastructure to support large-scale production communications. The system makes its debut at the 2026 NAB Show between April 18 and 22.

FreeSpeak Cell is designed to operate over public and private LTE and 5G networks, enabling full-duplex wireless intercom across wide geographic areas without relying on traditional radio frequency coordination. FreeSpeak Cell directly addresses increasing congestion in UHF, DECT and Wi-Fi bands, particularly in large venues and high-density live event environments.

Unlike traditional wireless intercom systems constrained by local spectrum and physical coverage boundaries, FreeSpeak Cell leverages cellular networks to support communications across much larger areas with fewer on‑site components.

“FreeSpeak Cell represents a shift in how productions approach wireless intercom,” said Bob Boster, president of Clear-Com. “We are applying carrier-grade cellular infrastructure to professional communications, expanding both scale and coverage.”

FreeSpeak Cell is intended for large‑scale and distributed environments where conventional wireless systems can face channel limits, coverage constraints or spectrum coordination challenges.

The system supports deployments of 100 or more beltpacks and can scale to hundreds of users depending on network configuration. Because it operates over LTE and 5G, coverage can extend beyond a single building or compound, enabling communications across large properties or distributed production areas.

More specifically, Clear-Com reported that FreeSpeak Cell supports:

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Operation over LTE and 5G networks

CBRS private LTE (Band 48) in the United States

Dual SIM capability, including physical SIM and eSIM

Global radio support across 700–900 MHz and 1700–4200 MHz bands

The dual SIM design allows users to configure access to private cellular networks, public carrier networks or a combination of both, depending on operational needs.

FreeSpeak Cell complements Clear‑Com’s existing FreeSpeak wireless intercom portfolio, extending communications beyond the physical limits of traditional RF‑based systems.

While FreeSpeak II is optimized for contained venues and localized productions, FreeSpeak Cell is designed for large, distributed environments that require wide‑area coverage, high user density and seamless communication across campuses, venues or geographically dispersed production zones.

Unlike traditional DECT- or UHF-based systems that require local transceivers positioned throughout a venue, FreeSpeak Cell leverages existing cellular infrastructure. In venues with private LTE or 5G networks, the system can operate over that infrastructure. In other environments, it can utilize public carrier networks where coverage and policies permit.

This approach can reduce the amount of on-site RF infrastructure required for large-scale deployments and simplify coordination in spectrum-constrained markets.

The system is designed to support multi-channel, full-duplex voice communications alongside other workflows running on the same network, including data applications and video transport, subject to network configuration and bandwidth availability.

By relying on cellular infrastructure rather than venue‑specific RF transceivers, FreeSpeak Cell can significantly reduce the amount of temporary equipment, cabling and frequency coordination typically required for large productions. This model allows teams to deploy communications more quickly, scale systems more easily, and adapt to changing production layouts without reconfiguring RF infrastructure.

Currently, FreeSpeak Cell works with the Eclipse HX digital matrix platform. Integration with Arcadia Central Station is expected a few months after initial release and support for Gen-IC , Clear-Com’s cloud-based intercom platform, is planned for later this year.

FreeSpeak Cell will begin shipping in spring 2026 in the United States. Additional regulatory certifications for other regions are expected throughout the year.

Clear-Com will be showing the system during the 2026 NAB Show at Booth C5807.