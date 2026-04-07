Avid to Debut Avid Content Core on AWS at 2026 NAB Show

BURLINGTON, Mass.—At the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22 in Las Vegas, Avid will demo its new Avid Content Core running on AWS, providing a “cloud native” foundation for connected media workflows built on AWS for news organizations, broadcasters, studios, and streaming services.

At the same time, Avid said it is “renewing its focus” on Avid NEXIS and Avid Media Composer on AWS, which are already supporting large‑scale international productions, including working with Amazon MGM Studios to enable cloud-based Avid workflows on the global cloud platform.

Highlights will include:

Cloud and hybrid production at scale – enabling teams to collaborate globally without compromising performance, location or security, powered by Avid NEXIS and Avid Content Core.

Modern newsroom and post‑production workflows – delivering speed, flexibility, and resilience through Avid Content Core.

A unified foundation for AI and automation – helping organizations extract greater value from their content via Avid Content Core.

Avid says its collaboration with AWS “reflects the MovieLabs 2030 Vision, where cloud, automation, security, and data form the backbone of modern storytelling.”

“Avid is the intelligence layer for professional media, combining proven workflow expertise with AI-powered automation and agentic capabilities,” said Wellford Dillard, Chief Executive Officer of Avid. “Through deep collaboration with AWS, we’re enabling organizations to connect their content, teams and workflows as one – driving faster production, greater creative flexibility, and more informed decision-making.”

Central to the strategic collaboration is a fresh emphasis on Avid NEXIS, the industry’s trusted shared media storage platform. Leveraging the Virtual File System (VFS), Avid NEXIS can expand from fixed, on-premises hardware into a software-defined, cloud-enabled environment that supports on-prem, cloud, and hybrid deployment and access.

This flexibility allows teams to:

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Run Avid NEXIS Cloud and Media Composer directly in Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) and Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) for full cloud-enabled post-production.

Unify cloud-based Avid NEXIS storage with on-premises environments using Avid NEXIS | Remote for hybrid workflows.

Combine AWS with Avid’s proven controls for media workflows with a shared security foundation.

Building on this collaboration, Amazon MGM Studios has worked with Avid on AWS to deploy Avid Media Composer and Avid NEXIS on AWS, enabling production teams to launch editorial environments globally in minutes and support distributed creative teams working seamlessly across multiple locations.

Avid will be in Booth N2226 in the North Hall of the LVCC.