Avid and Google Cloud Partner on Delivering Agentic AI to Media Production

BURLINGTON, Mass. and SUNNYVALE, Calif.—Avid and Google Cloud have announced a multi-year strategic partnership to integrate generative and agentic AI into creative tools from Avid.

By embedding Google’s Gemini models and Vertex AI directly into Avid’s solutions, the two companies reported that they aim to transform video editing from a mostly manual process into an intelligent, AI-assisted experience, significantly reducing the time required for media discovery and production.

The integration will be on display during the 2026 NAB Show between April 18 and 22.

“Customers are asking for intelligent tools that plug into existing workflows and scale with their creativity,” said Wellford Dillard, chief executive officer, Avid. “This partnership with Google Cloud strengthens our ability to deliver secure, AI-driven innovation–while keeping Avid interoperable and adaptable across the broader production landscape. Through our collaboration with Google Cloud, Avid is redefining what’s possible in modern media production by expanding intelligent capabilities across our products.”

"By embedding agentic AI directly into the tools video editors live in, we’re moving beyond simple automation," added Anil Jain, global managing director, Strategic Industries, Google Cloud. "With Avid Media Composer and Google Cloud, an editor can now collaborate with an intelligent agent to create assets on the fly and handle the heavy lifting of matching styles and filling timelines, enabling them to focus on storytelling instead of infrastructure."

In announcing the integration, the two companies noted that as global demand for content increases, production teams face growing pressure to manage massive volumes of high-resolution media, while overcoming the limitations of legacy on-premises hardware.

To address these challenges, Avid is integrating Google Cloud’s AI and data analytics capabilities into two key areas of its technology stack: Media Composer, the industry-standard nonlinear editing system for professional film and TV; and Avid Content Core, a new cloud-native SaaS platform that serves as a unified, intelligent data layer for global media assets.

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By leveraging Gemini and Vertex AI, these platforms can now analyze and understand media context automatically, allowing production teams to query content using natural language. It also enables agentic AI workflows – digital assistants capable of autonomously managing complex tasks, such as matching visual styles, identifying emotional cues in raw footage, and streamlining metadata logging.

Other key highlights include:

Avid Content Core general availability: Now commercially available, this cloud-native platform acts as a unified data layer for global media. By leveraging Google Cloud’s BigQuery, Vision Warehouse, and Vertex AI Search, it transforms passive storage into an active library, allowing global creative teams to access and manage video files from anywhere.

Now commercially available, this cloud-native platform acts as a unified data layer for global media. By leveraging Google Cloud’s BigQuery, Vision Warehouse, and Vertex AI Search, it transforms passive storage into an active library, allowing global creative teams to access and manage video files from anywhere. Gemini integration in Media Composer: Avid’s industry-standard editing system now features a multimodal extension powered by Gemini. This integration allows editors to streamline post-production – from intelligent metadata enhancement and automated logging to generating B-Roll –reducing the manual burden on creative teams.

Avid’s industry-standard editing system now features a multimodal extension powered by Gemini. This integration allows editors to streamline post-production – from intelligent metadata enhancement and automated logging to generating B-Roll –reducing the manual burden on creative teams. Agentic search and discovery: With Vertex AI and multimodal Gemini models on both platforms, the systems can understand the context of every file. Searching becomes a natural conversation where users describe what they need – based on visual actions, dialogue, or emotional cues – turning weeks of manual archive discovery into seconds of automated insight.

Avid and Google Cloud will demonstrate these new workflows at the NAB Show in Las Vegas (April 18-22, 2026). Visit the Google Cloud Booth (West Hall, #W2731) and the Avid Booth (North Hall #N2226) to see advanced media search and metadata management in action.