Samsung Ads to Offer 3 New Interactive Formats

LONDON—Samsung Ads has launched a suite of three interactive advertising formats for Samsung TV Plus.

Rolling out this month, the new formats—polls and surveys, product carousels and QR codes—allow brands to capture attention as viewers lean in to play, browse and act, breaking the mobile habit during ad breaks, Samsung said.

The formats are available on the Samsung TV Plus FAST service and the Samsung home screen, making it possible for advertisers to run a single interactive campaign across both.

Interactivity promises to play an increasingly important role in TV advertising. Last year, Samsung Ads launched its GameBreaks format. It delivered a 3.84% engagement rate in tests, showing that viewers will lean in when given the right invitation. Samsung said the new formats build on that.

“Brands that transform the ad break will win the ad break,” Minai Bui, director of product and GTM, said. “Our ambition is to turn viewing into engagement, engagement into action and action into outcomes that matter to brands. These formats are the first step and because they will now run across both Samsung TV Plus and the home screen, brands can create the same experience across the whole Samsung TV ecosystem.”

According to MTM research conducted in partnership with Samsung Ads, adding home-screen advertising to Samsung TV Plus campaigns can increase incremental reach by 54% and purchase intent by 23% compared with Samsung TV Plus campaigns alone.

More information is available on the company’s website.