Samsung TV Plus Expands to Nearly 700 Channels in U.S.

Samsung TV Plus has announced that it is now offering nearly 700 streaming channels in the U.S.—more than any of the other major FAST platforms, the streaming service claims.

The service also reported gains in viewership. After announcing 88 million monthly active users in 2024, the service reported that engagement in Q1 2025 surged by over 30% year-over-year. In addition

Samsung TV Plus also noted that it has 70% more on-demand shows and movies to its library, resulting in an impressive 177% year-over-year increase in hours viewed.

Outside the U.S., the Samsung TV Plus’s global service offering has expanded to include over 3,500 channels.

“With Samsung TV Plus, we’ve transformed what streaming can be by offering premium, personalized entertainment at a scale no other FAST service can match,” said Salek Brodsky, senior vice president and general manager at Samsung TV Plus. “This year, we’re deepening that commitment by delivering even more high-quality content, richer viewing experiences, and greater variety of programming to ensure audiences always have something exceptional to watch.”

In the U.S. the curated line-up includes more than 100 exclusive channels. It delivers premium entertainment across all key categories including live sports, music, kids, Spanish language, K-Content, award-winning films, and popular TV shows. It also has comprehensive local news coverage in 114 DMAs.

“Samsung TV Plus’ robust content offering delivers even more opportunities for advertisers to reach their most desirable audiences by powering our AI-driven contextual offering,” explained Michael Scott, vice president and head of ad sales and operations for Samsung Ads, With Samsung TV Plus, brands and agencies can connect with their most important audiences in relevant, brand-safe environments to yield deeper connections and measurable outcomes.”