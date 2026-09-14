Study: Three in Four US TV Viewers Use Smartphones While Watching TV

LONDON—A new study finds that nearly three in four US TV viewers regularly use their smartphones for other media while watching television. The finding highlights the growing competition for audience attention between TV and mobile video, according to new Omdia consumer research.

The study also found that this isn’t simply an issue for younger age groups. Omdia reports that simultaneous media use is becoming increasingly widespread across older age groups:

Among 55–64-year-olds, simultaneous media use has risen from 42% in 2023 to 56% in 2026.

Among 45–54-year-olds, it has increased from 62% to 73% over the same period.

Among 35–44-year-olds, the direction is also upwards, from 69% to 76% during that time.

The findings highlight how competition for viewers’ attention is extending beyond TV programs and streaming services to the smartphone screen. Short-form video, in particular, is increasingly competing for viewers’ attention even while the television remains on.

“We don’t have a content problem. We have an attention problem,” said María Rúa Aguete, global head of media and entertainment at Omdia. “Three in four US TV viewers are using their phones while watching TV, and increasingly what they are doing is watching more video. The battle is no longer simply TV versus mobile. Both screens are on. The question is: which one has your attention?”

Short-form and vertical video are playing an increasingly significant role in this shift, the data shows.

Viewers are becoming accustomed to highly personalized, instantly accessible video experiences on smartphones, adding another source of competition for traditional television and streaming services.

For broadcasters, streaming platforms, advertisers and content owners, this changing behavior reinforces the need to consider TV and mobile as part of the same viewing experience, as audiences increasingly move their attention between the two, the Omdia researchers explained.

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“The future isn’t TV versus mobile. It’s TV and mobile,” added Rúa Aguete. “The companies that understand how audiences move between those screens, and how to capture attention on both, will be best positioned to win.”

The findings are based on Omdia’s latest research into changing video consumption habits, the attention economy and the growth of short-form and vertical video, presented by Rúa Aguete at IBC 2026 in Amsterdam.