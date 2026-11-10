Apple TV to Debut Sign Language Option

The rollout of Apple TV’s sign language capability coincides with the premiere of “Being Heumann,” an original film about a disability rights activist.

Apple will roll out a new feature for its Apple TV app Nov. 13 that gives viewers the option to watch supported titles with sign language interpretation.

The company will launch the feature with Apple TV’s global premiere of “Being Heumann,” a film based on the true story of disability rights activist Judy Heumann.

Interpretation for American Sign Language and British Sign Language will also be available for the movie “F1.” Later this year, “Way of the Warrior Kid” and “Greyhound” will follow, with more Apple Original titles to come. When turned on in Apple TV app settings, the sign language option will appear on supported Apple Original titles.

“At Apple, we believe everyone should be able to enjoy great stories and entertainment,” Sarah Herrlinger, Apple’s senior director of global accessibility policy and initiatives, said. “Bringing sign language interpretation to Apple TV is an exciting step forward in making the viewing experience more accessible and inclusive for deaf audiences. Accessibility is a core value at Apple, and we’re proud to continue creating experiences that allow more people to enjoy the content they love.”

Apple TV said its sign-language experience is designed and tested by deaf and native signers. Each performance is crafted to fit and complement the Apple Original film it interprets, the company said.

“It’s incredibly meaningful to see our beautiful language authentically represented onscreen,” said Daniel Durant, who appears in “Being Heumann” and directed the film’s sign language interpretation. “Bringing this experience to life required a lot of care to ensure every translation captured the emotion and meaning of the story. I’m proud to have been part of ‘Being Heumann’ and thrilled to see Apple TV supporting greater accessibility for deaf audiences.”

Titles with sign language interpretation will be labeled with a sign language icon, making it easy to know when the option is available. Viewers can enable the feature in Apple TV app settings, then press the sign language button while watching. Search will also make it easier to find titles that feature sign language with simple phrases like “with ASL.”