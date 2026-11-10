Parks: Netflix Is Top SVOD Service of 2026

PLANO, Texas—For the second year in a row, Netflix sits atop the Parks Associates “Top 10 List of U.S. SVOD Services,” with Prime Video maintaining its No. 2 spot.

The listing, based on estimated number of subscribers through September from Parks Associates’ Streaming Video Tracker, also showed that HBO Max has moved ahead of Paramount+.

“HBO Max couples a deep library of legacy titles, including ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘The Wire,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Friends,’ with hit new originals, such as ‘The Pitt’ and ‘House of the Dragon,’” said Michael Goodman, director of entertainment research at Parks Associates. “Gaining access to HBO Max’s award-winning content library is one of the things that made Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) attractive to Skydance. Now that the acquisition is complete, the focus shifts to content strategy, bundling and pricing, as well as how much the company can invest in streaming growth while managing significant acquisition debt.”

[Also Read: Skydance Confirms HBO-Paramount+ Bundle}

The Parks Associates Streaming Video Tracker identifies 275 subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services, 141 advertising-based video-on-demand (AVOD) services, and 60 FAST platforms in the U.S. market. The firm also identifies 243 premium SVOD services, 85 transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) services, 110 FAST channels, 55 ad-supported SVOD services and eight virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs).

The Top 10 List of U.S. SVOD services is:

Netflix Prime Video Hulu Disney+ Peacock HBO Max Paramount+ Apple TV YouTube Premium ESPN Select

Parks Associates also found Netflix grew its reach into U.S. internet households to 67%, up 3% from the prior year. Apple TV reaches 22% of U.S. internet households, up from about 20% in Q3 2025, and that 58% and 69% of Disney+ and Hulu subscribers, respectively, use ad-supported tiers.

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“The next phase of SVOD competition will be defined by how effectively providers balance subscription pricing, advertising revenue, and customer retention,” Goodman said. “Our research shows that 54% of U.S. internet households subscribe to five or more SVOD services, yet household video spending is relatively stable. Consumers are willing to maintain multiple subscriptions, but providers cannot assume that more subscriptions will translate into more spending.”

The research firm will highlight its findings during the ninth annual Future of Video: Business of Streaming, Nov. 17-18, in Marina del Rey, Calif.