LG Ad Solutions Names Abhijit Pol SVP, Product and Engineering

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Abhijit Pol has joined connected TV firm LG Ad Solutions as senior vice president of product engineering.

Pol, most recently head of monetization engineering at Pinterest, will oversee development of the company’s advertising and technology solutions. He’ll focus on advancing the company’s ad platform, improving campaign effectiveness and measurement, simplifying advertiser workflows and effectively applying AI, LG Ad Solutions said.

“Product and technology innovation are central to our business and our ability to deliver for advertisers,” said Michael Hudes, CEO of LG Ad Solutions, to whom Pol will report. “Abhijit brings an exceptional combination of technical expertise, product thinking and experience building advertising platforms at scale. Just as importantly, he understands how to translate advertiser needs into product innovation and bring new capabilities to market.”

Pol joined Roku as the company was establishing its advertising business and helped build its first advertising technology and data platforms, LG Ad Solutions said. He later led engineering teams across machine learning, measurement, addressable advertising and audience intelligence as Roku’s CTV advertising business grew.

Earlier in his career, he had been a founding engineer at programmatic advertising firm Rocket Fuel, helping advance its application of machine learning, automated decisioning and real-time optimization.

“I’ve had the opportunity to shape several major developments in advertising technology, from the early evolution of programmatic and machine learning to helping establish connected TV advertising and advancing AI-driven advertising and measurement,” Pol said. “LG Ad Solutions gives me the opportunity to bring these experiences together. The true global scale of the LG Smart TV ecosystem provides a powerful foundation.”