Hub: Despite AI, More Viewers Still Rely on Word of Mouth and Trailers to Find New TV Shows

PORTSMOUTH, NH—As industry consolidation continues to expand streaming catalogs, viewers have no shortage of things to watch. But is finding something they actually want to watch getting any easier? Hub Entertainment Research’s annual “Conquering Content” study explores the different ways viewers discover new shows and why they choose some content over others.

In its report, Hub found that viewers are having a difficult time distinguishing one streaming service from another, while still looking for better tools to help them find the specific content they want to watch. Nearly half (47%) of viewers say it’s hard to differentiate the unique content each streaming service offers, up from 41% last year.

In addition, more than half (56%) wish it were easier to keep track of when new movies come out on streaming services, up from 49%.Hub also found that older shows remain a source for new favorites, but long series need an easy way in, with nearly a quarter (24%) of viewers 16-24 saying the new favorite show they discovered this past year is a "classic" or older show—more than twice that of viewers 35+ (11%).

But older shows with a deep back catalog can potentially scare new viewers off. Thirty percent (30%) say it’s "very important" to know how many episodes or seasons a show has before starting it – even higher (40%) among younger 16-34 viewers. When Hub tested different episode counts, series with high season and episode counts drew the lowest “definitely watch” interest scores.

(Image credit: Hub Research)

Personal recommendations and trailers remain more effective than streaming algorithms recommendations at helping viewers discover new favorites. Viewers still rely on the sources they trust most: people they know, trailers, and traditional promotions—far more than streamers’ algorithms—to find their next favorite show. Seven in 10 new favorite shows were first discovered through someone the viewer knows (29%), a trailer or clip (21%) or an ad or promo (20%). Only 14% came from a streaming service’s recommendations.

AI is moving into the search box, blurring the line for traditional search, with four in 10 (41%) saying they now use AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude or Google AI to help find shows—rising to 54% among younger viewers 16-34.

Among those who use AI tools to find shows, more than half (57%) say they work better than traditional search engines. While Google search is still a primary way that people search for shows, half (52%) of viewers say that when an AI-written summary appears at the top of a Google search, they think of it as “using AI.”

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“Viewers have plenty to watch, they just need better ways to find it,” says Jason Platt Zolov, study author and Senior Consultant at Hub. “Older shows are winning over a new generation of fans, but only when it’s easy to jump in. As more viewers ask AI tools where to watch, streamers need to make sure their shows turn up in those answers, not just on their own home screens.”