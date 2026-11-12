Vizrt Acquires Chyron

NEW YORK—Vizrt announced today that it is acquiring Chyron, the pioneer in broadcast titling and graphics systems.

Vizrt says the deal will expand its presence in the U.S., regional network and sports markets, bringing Chyron's long-standing customer relationships into the organization and giving them a clear path to a wider portfolio, global expertise, and continued investment in AI and agentic media production workflows.

Vizrt said Chyron customers will be fully supported throughout the integration process, maintaining stability and continuity in their ongoing operations, including protecting the workflows that they have invested in.

Both organizations are working closely together on the integration and to design the organizational shape to best deliver for our customers. Vizrt spokesperson

Chyron is now rebranded as "A Vizrt Company." Chyron CEO Mike Truex and CFO Frankie Mignano have stepped down from their respective responsibilities and will remain with the business for the next 30 days to support the integration, according to a Vizrt spokesperson.

"Both organizations are working closely together on the integration and to design the organizational shape to best deliver for our customers and if there are any changes in roles or scope for employees, these will be communicated as quickly and transparently as possible," the spokesperson said. "Employees have been informed, and we'll be updating customers as part of our ongoing outreach. We are extremely grateful to Mike and Frankie for their support and collaboration, both in the lead-up to the acquisition and as we bring the two businesses together.”

Vizrt CEO Rohit Nagarajan said the combined entity will focus on future-proofing their customers' business.

“Media organizations run on deeply embedded, complex workflows that underpin their operations today. Yet they also need to be fit for the future in a world increasingly disrupted by AI,” said Rohit Nagarajan, CEO of Vizrt. “Respecting the workflows customers depend on today while helping them prepare for the future will be our guiding principle as we bring the two organizations together. We're delighted to welcome Chyron customers to the Vizrt family."

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With over nine decades of combined experience between the two companies, Vizrt said the acquisition brings together complementary capabilities and industry-leading expertise across broadcast graphics, data visualization and live production workflows.

“Chyron and Vizrt are two trusted brands built on a shared foundation of continuous innovation and customer excellence. Vizrt is raising the bar for our industry, and has the scale and vision to support our next phase,” said Mike Truex, President and CEO, Chyron. “Our customers will continue to receive the same world-class support and partnership they rely on, while benefiting from the wider expertise, accelerated investment and broader technology roadmap available through Vizrt.”

The competitive advantage in media is shifting from owning content to optimizing it, and buyers want fewer suppliers that integrate through open standards, according to Alex Holtz, Research Director, Worldwide Media and Entertainment Digital Strategies, IDC.

“Graphics are becoming web-native and driven by live data, and AI agents increasingly localize, version, and update them for the venue board, the broadcast, and the stream through an orchestration layer, within limits people set. Standards supply transport, not the sponsorship, rights, and live-data context agents need to act. Bringing that graphics depth together with an AI platform supports IDC’s advice: data and governance foundations first, then orchestration, then specialized agents.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.