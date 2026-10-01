Multiscreen TV Ad Campaigns Double Incremental Return On Ad Spend, Says Comcast

NEW YORK—Multiscreen TV ad campaigns deliver a 2x incremental return on ad spending and drive 2.4 times more web visits compared to using only one or the other, according to new research from Comcast Advertising.

The ad division of Comcast today released its latest “Multiscreen Performance Report,” which reflects the evolution of its flagship multiscreen TV advertising report.

The report demonstrates how advertising impacts outcomes throughout the buyer journey by combining Comcast Advertising campaign data with insights from independent measurement sources to examine performance across attention, reach consideration, and website activity for advertisers of all sizes.

It also found that sports streaming campaigns, fueled by events like the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, March Madness, and the FIFA World Cup 2026, had a 52% unique reach, capturing hard-to-reach households 10x more effectively than TV alone.

“Advertisers are under more pressure than ever to prove their media dollars are performing, which is often measured only during conversion. In reality, it starts earlier: when quality access meets the right data to capture true attention,” said Dawn Lee Williamson, chief revenue officer for Media Solutions at Comcast Advertising. “When TV and streaming are paired together, it helps brands capture attention and stay top-of-mind to help drive the measurable results they need. We hope this research helps advertisers make more informed decisions about where and how to invest their media dollars.”

Other report findings:

Attention to ads drives memory of brands. Compared to social media, TV exposure leads to 36% more time viewing an ad and 2.2 times higher brand recall, and;

Traditional TV delivers 71% of unique multiscreen; streaming delivers 21%. There is 8% overlap between the two, demonstrating advertisers need to leverage both to maximize reach, and;

Multiscreen TV campaigns generate 2.4x more website visits than single-tactic campaigns and are 105% more efficient at delivering those visits, and;

The impact of addressable advertising delivered a 38% incremental sales lift because it was 2x more likely to reach the target audience and increase delivery among priority households.

More information is available on the company’s website .