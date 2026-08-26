Broadpeak Targets CTV Shopping with Click2Cart Launch

CESSON-SÉVIGNÉ, France—Broadpeak has launched Click2Cart, which it calls “the next evolution” of its Click2 interactive advertising solution. Click2Cart enables viewers to add products directly to their online shopping cart with a single click of their TV remote during a streaming advertisement.

Click2Cart builds on Broadpeak's Click2 interactive advertising solution that enables viewers to engage with ads and begin the process of purchasing while watching video streaming services. The add-to-cart feature marks a significant next phase, according to Broadpeak, moving beyond click-to-notification features by allowing viewers to add products directly to their online shopping cart, bringing consumers just one click away from completing a purchase.

As performance advertising becomes an increasingly important priority for connected TV, advertisers are demanding the same measurable commerce capabilities available through the world's largest digital platforms. Today, advanced shoppability features remain largely confined to major digital commerce ecosystems and their own advertising environments. Broadpeak Click2 helps overcome these barriers by providing a universal performance advertising framework that interoperates with existing streaming workflows while connecting seamlessly with third-party retail platforms.

“Retail media and shoppable TV are two notable sectors of rapidly-growing opportunity in today’s advertising landscape,” said Paul Erickson, Principal Analyst, Media & Entertainment at Omdia. “Interactive CTV advertising’s potential for brands and publishers has been traditionally limited by challenges such as intuitiveness of user experience and level of performance measurement. Improved integration, experience, and measurability is in the shared interest of advertisers, platforms and consumers alike.”

For publishers, broadcasters and streaming operators, the solution introduces a new category of premium performance advertising inventory, attracting new advertiser demand while creating incremental revenue opportunities that capitalize on the continued growth of ecommerce.

For brands, retailers and retail media networks, Click2Cart creates a direct path from advertisement to purchase, while providing accurate engagement and conversion metrics that bring true performance advertising measurement to connected TV. For viewers, Broadpeak says the experience is "simple and intuitive," allowing viewers to click once using their existing TV remote to add products directly to their shopping cart.

"For too long, delivering true shoppability and performance advertising has only been feasible for a handful of top digital platforms," said Jacques Le Mancq, President and CEO at Broadpeak. "We're giving streaming companies and broadcasters the tools to compete for performance advertising on a level playing field. The industry has been asking for a better way to connect advertisers, retailers and streaming platforms without compromising the viewer experience. Click2Cart makes TV shoppability practical at scale – we’re looking forward to collaborating with customers and their retail partners to push this next phase forward."

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Click2Cart integrates with existing streaming advertising workflows and third-party retail ecosystems, with support across standard pre-roll and mid-roll advertising and non-linear display formats including L-Banner. It introduces new engagement and conversion beacons that provide advertisers with accurate performance KPIs and measurement capabilities throughout the purchase journey, according to Broadpeak.

Broadpeak says that when combined with the spot-level ad replacement solution Spot2Spot and nonlinear ad insertion capabilities with BannersIn2, which unlock new ad formats and higher-value inventory, Click2Cart “opens a pathway to revenue growth and true incremental inventory across the 150+ telecom operators working with Broadpeak worldwide.”

Broadpeak will demonstrate Click2Cart publicly for the first time at IBC2026, Sept. 11-14 at booth 1.F83 in the RAI Amsterdam.