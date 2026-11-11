U.S. Streamers Triple Amount of Creator Led-Programming in One Year

LONDON—U.S. streaming services added more than 3,700 hours of premiered creator-led programming in Q3 2026, up from 927 hours a year earlier, according to Ampere Analysis's latest research.

Fox-owned Tubi accounted for more than three-quarters of the total. Ampere’s most recent U.S. consumer survey found that audiences for ad-supported streaming services skew older, while younger viewers watch the most social video. This helps explain why services such as Tubi are bringing YouTube and TikTok creators into their catalogues.

(Image credit: Ampere Analysis)

Ampere found that reality accounted for 65% of creator led content, with short-form (<20 minutes in length) now accounting for 37% of new releases, almost 10% higher than the previous quarter

On SVOD, new creator-led content grew 75% over the last quarter, led by Prime Video, which added more than 230 hours of content. Ampere found that most of this content appeals to a social video audience, including 12 hours featuring YouTuber Danny Duncan, who boasts over 8.2 million subscribers on the platform.

Netflix and Prime were the top SVOD when ordering creator-led commissions, with the 117 titles across both platforms already surpassing that of 2025.

For ad-supported services in particular, creator-led shows are a way to compete for the time viewers spend watching short-form video. Ricardo Parsons, Ampere Analysis

Also in Q3, the vast majority (94%) of creator-led content was made by independent production companies. Ampere found that many creators license shows they first made for platforms such as YouTube, giving them a way to reach new audiences while retaining creative control and ownership of their work.

TikTok and YouTube are the top sources for such content, which is now starting to influence film and TV programming. TikTok has commissioned titles for the first time since 2020, ordering 10 first-run TV seasons via Creatorverse Incubator, a co-commissioning agreement with Tubi. These series, including Asking for a Friend starring Sabrina Brier, will enjoy an exclusive window on the platform when released.The familiar stars fronting this content are expected to introduce a new, social-first consumer base to long-form streaming platforms. Promotional content posted by the creators themselves is likely to further drive reach. Meanwhile, TikTok gains exposure to the more mature VOD audience.

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“After investing in sports and podcast rights to broaden their offering, streaming services are bringing in familiar faces from YouTube and TikTok, said Ricardo Parsons, Analyst at Ampere Analysis. “For ad-supported services in particular, creator-led shows are a way to compete for the time viewers spend watching short-form video. Ampere expects more partnerships that help creators reach a wider audience while allowing them to continue monetising their content independently on social platforms.”