Blue Lucy Integrates With Comcast Technology Solutions

LONDON—Blue Lucy has integrated with Comcast Technology Solutions’ VideoAI, an artificial intelligence-powered video analysis platform that scans content and generates metadata on everything from chapters and sentiment to celebrity appearances and ad breaks.

The integration connects CTS’s VideoAI analysis directly to Blue Lucy’s orchestration engine, where automated workflows are activated to route assets, trigger transformations and deliver content based on what VideoAI discovers.

The integration is intended for businesses with a content archive, regardless of size or industry. A rights owner can have assets in a back catalog chaptered, sentiment-scored and delivered to the right platform. A localization company can trigger dubbing or subtitling workflows once VideoAI flags a language or region cue. A broadcaster can use VideoAI's detectors, for brand safety or ad break detection, and route it into an existing delivery pipeline.

Blue Lucy said the integration offers its customers:

Enhanced archive intelligence: Metadata that VideoAI generates on the archive can automatically trigger an action or transformation within a workflow, adding a new layer of automation to archive management.

Metadata that VideoAI generates on the archive can automatically trigger an action or transformation within a workflow, adding a new layer of automation to archive management. Enhanced monetization: Ad break detection, contextual advertising signals and brand safety flags flow directly into delivery, giving users an additional route to turn archive content into revenue more quickly.

Ad break detection, contextual advertising signals and brand safety flags flow directly into delivery, giving users an additional route to turn archive content into revenue more quickly. Lighter manual load: Automatic operational segmentation and chaptering further reduces manual review time for content teams.

Automatic operational segmentation and chaptering further reduces manual review time for content teams. Enhanced flexibility: Customers can pick the capabilities relevant to their content and connect them to the neccessary parts of their workflow without adopting the full suite.

More information on Blue Lucy and Comcast Technology Solutions is available on the companies’ websites.