CES Honors LG's Signature OLED, Wallpaper TVs

CES announced that LG Electronics has received CES2027 Innovation Awards in multiple categories, including Art Tech, Video Displays, Gaming & eSports and Home Appliances. Led by a Best of Innovation Award for the LG Signature OLED T6, the honors span LG's TV, monitor and home appliance portfolios and reflect the company's continued focus on smart life solutions.

Presented annually by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) ahead of CES, the CES Innovation Awards recognize outstanding products and services across a wide range of consumer technology categories.

The LG Signature OLED T6 received a Best of Innovation Award, the program's highest distinction, in the Art Tech category. This is the second consecutive year an LG Signature OLED T model has received the honor. LG OLED TVs have now earned Best of Innovation Awards at five consecutive CES events.

The LG Signature OLED T6 is a 77-inch 4K smart TV that combines transparent OLED with wireless transmission technology and a retractable contrast screen that transitions the display between transparent and opaque.

At the touch of a button, viewers can raise the contrast screen to enjoy the vivid picture quality of LG OLED, or lower it for a transparent viewing experience that reveals the space behind the display. Wireless transmission technology minimizes cable connections to other devices, while content designed specifically for the transparent screen offers distinctive viewing experiences.

The LG OLED evo AI W7, LG's next-generation wireless Wallpaper TV, received an Innovation Award in the Video Displays category. Ultra-slim technology is applied to every component, from the panel to the main board and speakers, while wireless technology is designed to transmit video and audio without loss or delay, allowing the TV to blend into the space where it is installed.

LG debuted its original wallpaper TV a decade ago.