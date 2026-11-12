Operative Names Brian Beirne as Senior VP, Commercial Growth

NEW YORK—Operative said Brian Beirne has rejoined the advertising management software provider as senior vice president, commercial growth.

In his new role, Beirne will lead commercial sales for the company’s Unified Platform, which brings together the tools and data media companies use to sell, manage and track advertising across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms.

Beirne rejoins the company after a 10-year stint from 2012 to 2022, advancing through its sales leadership to vice president of sales. He has led the sales of software and services that help media companies manage advertising across streaming, retail media, digital out-of-home and other platforms.

“Operative has always been where I learned what media companies really need to run their advertising businesses, and it’s where I’ve built my career helping customers solve the problems that matter most,” Beirne said. “The Unified Platform delivers solutions built for the media companies of today. They need every integration and all of their data across platforms working together to drive revenue, not in separate systems. When data is unified and connected to the right automated workflows, teams can focus on growth.”

His hire follows Operative’s May appointment of Dang Ly as chief product and technology officer.

“Brian knows what today’s media companies need to succeed, and Operative’s dedication to delivering those solutions,” Operative CEO Mike Napodano said. “The Unified Platform gives media companies the flexibility of a connected agentic foundation that meets them where they are now and can grow with them in the future. As we continue to see adoption across the media landscape, we’re thrilled to have Brian take our commercial strategy to the next level.”